The vibes and Super 8mm were buzzing as racing began.

This is that ocean that they call Lake Superior. One of the many sights that leave visitors wanting more.

Kelsey Urban may be used to XC, but she looked right at home on the ole Stumpy Jumpy.

A little PNW vibes anyone?

“Superior Times In Racing” is a video about just that. Watch as World Cup XC racer Kelsey Urban and multi-discipline athlete Jimmy Hill take on the Marquette Fall enduro. A race that is highlighted by the hidden gem of the city it takes place in, blazing orange foliage, a lake that is without a doubt definitely an ocean, and even a night stage.Hope you enjoyed!