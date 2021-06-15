Video: Kendall McLean Shreds his Favorite Trails on Mt. Prevost in 'Island Roots'

Jun 15, 2021
by Liam Morgan  

Kendall McLean's connection with riding on Vancouver Island is deeply rooted at Mt. Prevost, a mecca and training facility for DH Mountain Bikers in British Columbia and beyond. Like many of BC's DH riders, since moving to the island as a kid, Kendall has maximized his use of this mountain as a perfect spot to develop and refine his mountain bike skills.

Island Roots
Sweeping through the ferns

Having used Mt. Prevost for training purposes, every turn, rut and rock on the tracks found here have become deeply embedded within Kendall's mind. However, wanting to emphasize his unique riding style on a bike outside of being fast, we shot some of the mountain's most ridden trails with Kendall thinking outside of the box. As a result, we were able to capture Kendall riding in his purest form; unlocking new doubles and triples, getting sideways, making creative shapes with his bike, and riding with absolute aggression.

Island Roots
Island Roots
The ender of this edit was something for the books. After blowing up the clip on his shoe during his first attempt, we had to come back to the hill the next morning at 6 AM to clean up the shot before Kendall's early ferry reservation. We were both beyond stoked to get what we came for

Island Roots
Fully pinned on one of the only non-steep sections of trail on Mt. Prevost

Island Roots
Island Roots
The stoke was always high during the shooting of this one

Cinematography/Edit: (Liam Morgan)
Additional Cinematography: (Cole Nelson)
Photography: Liam Morgan
Riding: (Kendall McLean)
Supported by: WPL (Whistler Performance Lubricants) and NF (ENNEF Design Corp.)

Shot on the unceded territories of the Pacheedaht and Coast Salish Indigenous Peoples

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Making it look so easy... top notch riding Kendall!
  • 2 0
 good shit
  • 2 0
 Nice work guys!
  • 1 0
 Awesome riding Kendall! Sick edit!

