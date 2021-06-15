Video: Kendall McLean Shreds his Favorite Trails on Mt. Prevost in 'Island Roots'

Sweeping through the ferns

The ender of this edit was something for the books. After blowing up the clip on his shoe during his first attempt, we had to come back to the hill the next morning at 6 AM to clean up the shot before Kendall's early ferry reservation. We were both beyond stoked to get what we came for

Fully pinned on one of the only non-steep sections of trail on Mt. Prevost

The stoke was always high during the shooting of this one