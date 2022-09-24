Video: Kendall McLean Shreds Revelstoke Loam in 'Training Day'

Sep 24, 2022
by Logan Williams  

Mountain bicycling, as the name would suggest, is a very intense sport. One that people should treat with the utmost caution and respect. Mountain biking was designed from the get go to be taken as seriously as humanly possible.

Said no mountain biker, ever.

For a lot of people, mountain biking is a lot simpler than that. Some people call it an escape, some people say it gives them purpose. Well, for Kendall, he just has a lot of fun flying down whatever ends up in front of him on two wheels (he really has been racing for 13 years, by the way).



bigquotesMy training routine looks a little like, pow surfing, ski-pulling sleds from being stuck, yoga, free weights, and a little secret I call fun.Kendall McLean

Some of you may recognize Kendall as the Specialized-clad, long-haired lighting machine from the BC Cups over the years. Yes, that is the same dude from the podium. And yes, this video is an accurate description of his training regime. Eating good food, riding fun trails, and keeping the smiles big and cheesy are all crucial to making it in the sport; at least in Kendall's eyes

Kendall leaning it over on Big Timber in Revelstoke, BC

bigquotesIn all seriousness, I struggle with the monotony of going to the gym; so I try to keep it light by doing a variety of exercises that are good for my body and mental health.Kendall McLean

.

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Sick video and nice intro!!





