Video: Kenny Belaey Rides Across Lebanon

May 3, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRiding very technical terrain on the 470km long Lebanon Mountain (hiking) Trail which connects North to South. It was a very challenging journey but very grateful to have done this! Now I love Lebanon even more!

Enjoy and thanks for watching!

Big up to Belaey Wesley for riding with me, capturing all the shots and editing terra bytes of footage!
Thanks Steph and Guillaume Nallet for guiding us and the creative input!
Big up Red Bull Lebanon to make this all happen! Kenny Belaey


Videos Riding Videos Kenny Belaey


