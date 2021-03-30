Video: Kenny Smith Hunts Big Mountain Lines in the Chilean Andes

The Good, The Bad & The Foolhardy // Chasing Shadows in Chile's Andean Highlands

Three veteran mountain-bike adventurers—freerider Kenny Smith, photographer Margus Riga and journalist Brice Minnigh—head deep into the Chilean Andes in a multi-day search for singletrack, scree chutes and some elusive, black-powder bowls. Seasoned in the self-styled art of unsupported wilderness bikepacking, the longtime friends adopt a loose expedition plan that leaves plenty of room for spontaneity and shenanigans in a laughter-filled mission that is equal parts Spaghetti Western, The Three Amigos and a twisted Stephen King novel.