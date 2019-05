PRESS RELEASE: Met

Whether you prefer to go upwards, sideways or downhill, get more time on trails. New MET Parachute MCR - landing the 29th May 2019

The clock represents rationalist beliefs of quantity, without reflecting the true picture of a perception of time defined by quality. We live moments, not minutes.Joyful days on the bike flash by in seconds, while the final hours before the weekend seem to stretch out for months.