VIDEOS

Video: KHS Factory Racing at European DH Cup Maribor 2019

Apr 24, 2019
by Ryan Jones  
KHS Factory Racing at IXS Cup Maribor 2019

by Ryan-Jones
Views: 237    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


After a great week at the Sea Otter Classic, the team heads to Slovenia a week early to gear up for the world cup. With a few extra days of practice, they are getting the track dialed in for the big event.




Must Read This Week
Can You Guess These 21 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Sea Otter 2019
200465 views
Confirmed: Cannondale's New Downhill Bike Has 2 Shocks
134649 views
Starling Cycles' Prototype is a Steel High-Pivot 29er With 5 Speeds
69135 views
Check Out: Fork Foam, New Shoes, Tool Holders, a Luxury Cooler & More - April 2019
52543 views
Final Results: European DH Cup - Round 1 Maribor
50319 views
Video: Mike vs Mike: Geometry Battle - Specialized Stumpjumper vs EVO
50147 views
4 New Materials That Could Improve Carbon Fiber
49193 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Aaron Gwin's World Cup Preparation
44025 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.020336
Mobile Version of Website