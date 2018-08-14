Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: KHS Factory Takes The Win at the US Open - Killington, VT
Aug 14, 2018
by
KHS Factory Racing KHS
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
KHS wins the US Open Enduro
by
khsfactoryracing
Video Edit: Cade Hahn Haus
Seamus Powell enjoys the fruits of his labor.]
Powell turned himself inside out for the win!
@khsfactoryracing
Score
Time
+ 4
gooded
(43 mins ago)
Congratulation Seamus!!! Awesome work.
[Reply]
+ 0
Beez177
(36 mins ago)
Never once seen a KHS bike at the bike park or on the trails??
[Reply]
+ 0
lalientoxc
(39 mins ago)
I’m surprised KHS has so much coverage on their races..
[Reply]
+ 0
mollow
(18 mins ago)
What a joke KHS is
[Reply]
