VIDEOS

Video: KHS Factory Takes The Win at the US Open - Killington, VT

Aug 14, 2018
by KHS Factory Racing KHS  
KHS wins the US Open Enduro

by khsfactoryracing
Views: 109    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

Video Edit: Cade Hahn Haus

Us Open Enduro Champion Seamus Powell seamuspowell loganbinggeli NikNestoroff QuintonSpaulding khsfactoryracing Photo Credit zachfaulkner www.khsbicycles.com
Seamus Powell enjoys the fruits of his labor.]

Powell turned himself inside out for the win!

MENTIONS: @khsfactoryracing


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2018
85821 views
Finals Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
76778 views
First Ride: Polygon's New XquarOne DH
54145 views
RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
48198 views
Qualifying Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
43237 views
Gwin's Not Racing MSA, But He is Training on a 29" YT Tues
42621 views
Inside The Tape: Greg Minnaar's Massive Huck From Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
38297 views
Review: Norco's Aurum HSP1 29 is a High-Pivot Speed Demon
38151 views

4 Comments

  • + 4
 Congratulation Seamus!!! Awesome work.
  • + 0
 Never once seen a KHS bike at the bike park or on the trails??
  • + 0
 I’m surprised KHS has so much coverage on their races..
  • + 0
 What a joke KHS is

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032435
Mobile Version of Website