Video: KHS Pro Team’s Season in Review

Nov 9, 2021
by The Flick  
2021 KHS Pro MTB Season Review

by KHSBicycles
Views: 51    Faves: 1


That's a wrap! Another mountain race season is in the books. Let's take a look back on this past season and see what the team accomplished.

KHS Pro MT rider Kailey Skelton the 2021 US Women s National Downhill Champion.

KHS Pro MTB rider Nik Nestoroff practice run at the 2021 US Nationals in Winter Park Colorado.

KHS Pro MTB RIder Steven Walton getting in a practice run at the first World Cup race of 2021 in Leogang Austria.

We would like to thank our team partners and family and friends for all the support this past years.

