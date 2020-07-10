Pinkbike.com
Video: KHS Racing at US National Round 2 - Tamarack
Jul 9, 2020
by
Logan
Tamarack Resort in Idaho was the second stop of this years U.S. Downhill series. The KHS Pro MTB team came out hot and ready to race.
Photo: Patrik Zuest
Photo: Patrik Zuest
Photo: Patrik Zuest
Photo: Patrik Zuest
Racing and Events
Videos
KHS
DH Racing
