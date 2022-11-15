Video: Kialani Hines Battles On and Off the Race Track in 'Diary of a Racer'

Often, it’s hard to know what direction you’re going in or if something like racing is worth wild to pursue. This small look into racing and a racer's head is my personal story but one that can be related to by many in my position. We all have our reason, and we all have our battles, but it really is about what drives you to pursue something where it is often hard to see the reward.



I can understand the difficulty of looking into a life like mine from an outsider’s perspective wondering “What is the ‘reward?”. The beautiful thing about bikes is even with a forever changing industry and sport the path for each rider is filled with their own difficulties and success’ the reward is recognizing that. Ultimately the life of a racer is an unknown but fulfilling ride, racing is and will always be my outlet and reason why. — Kialani Hines