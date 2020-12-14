Video: Kialani Hines Tells Her Story in 'Validation'

When Heather and I came together to create a video. Originally we were going to do a fun edit that didn’t really have any meaning other than shredding!



Though there is always room for videos like that, I thought about it and didn’t feel with the current state of the world that I wanted to completely ignore my role in our mountain biking community. So I sat down and wrote out a “script” of how I want a new generation of bikers to feel about riding bikes.



My goal with the short video is to share something I’ve been passionate about, help welcome all to something that has created a safe space for me, and to encourage new faces to fall in love with what makes them happy (hopefully that is mountain biking!).



It’s been an incredible experience and privilege creating my vision with Heather Young and Grow Cycling Foundation. I hope that it inspires all to follow whatever path they envision for themselves. — Kialani Hines