VIDEOS

Video: Kicking Off Season 3 of EWS or Bust at the European Continental Series in Spain

May 9, 2019
by Remap  

WE'RE BACK!!! Who'd have thought there'd be a third season of EWS or Bust? Thanks for taking the time to tune back in as we join Richard Payne for another season of traveling and racing. Episode one 'The Siesta' takes us to beautiful northern Spain and the first round of the European Continental Series where an unknown venue and race will be the first challenge of the new season. Not knowing what to expect, Rich sets off for the first big race of the year where it's surely going to be a good test for both rider and bike and in true privateer fashion, an error in some of the audio gives us a “unique” edit.

It was typical euro shadey rock gardens at the weekend where line choice was crucial and taking your eyes of the prize could be the difference between cleanin a section or OTB!

With far reaching views across the Pyrenees Macanet de Cabrenys was an incredible venue with amazing trails and great chilled spanish atmosphere.

This season's new vessel.

Cheers again for tuning in we hope you liked the first installment, episode 2 will come at you from EWS Madeira with Rich being joined by Mark from Remap who will be tackling his first proper enduro race..... in at the deep end.

As always you can listen to the HKT Podcast below for more in-depth ramblings and all that went on and feel free to check out any of our social media accounts.


@payner25
@remapclothing
@deviatebikes
@ridgecomponents
@jmjdesigns

Must Read This Week
Video: Are 29/27.5" Mullet Bikes Faster Than 29ers?
87620 views
Point: Suspension Lockout Levers Have Made Bikes Worse
81246 views
ARBR's RB2 Carbon 29er Protoype - Bespoked Show 2019
53733 views
First Look: Manitou's 180mm Mezzer Pro Fork and Mara Pro Shock - Garda Trentino 2019
44288 views
5 Metal Hardtails From the Bespoked Show 2019
44145 views
Starling's New 170mm 29er With a Gearbox - Bespoked Show 2019
42804 views
Team Videos: Maribor DH World Cup 2019 [Updated]
41419 views
Randoms - Bespoked Show 2019
40773 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021242
Mobile Version of Website