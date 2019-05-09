Video: Kicking Off Season 3 of EWS or Bust at the European Continental Series in Spain

It was typical euro shadey rock gardens at the weekend where line choice was crucial and taking your eyes of the prize could be the difference between cleanin a section or OTB!

With far reaching views across the Pyrenees Macanet de Cabrenys was an incredible venue with amazing trails and great chilled spanish atmosphere.

This season's new vessel.

WE'RE BACK!!! Who'd have thought there'd be a third season of EWS or Bust? Thanks for taking the time to tune back in as we join Richard Payne for another season of traveling and racing. Episode one 'The Siesta' takes us to beautiful northern Spain and the first round of the European Continental Series where an unknown venue and race will be the first challenge of the new season. Not knowing what to expect, Rich sets off for the first big race of the year where it's surely going to be a good test for both rider and bike and in true privateer fashion, an error in some of the audio gives us a “unique” edit.Cheers again for tuning in we hope you liked the first installment, episode 2 will come at you from EWS Madeira with Rich being joined by Mark from Remap who will be tackling his first proper enduro race..... in at the deep end.As always you can listen to the HKT Podcast below for more in-depth ramblings and all that went on and feel free to check out any of our social media accounts.@payner25@remapclothing@deviatebikes@ridgecomponents@jmjdesigns