Video: Kicking Off the XC Season with the Specialized Factory Racing XCO Team in Finale Ligure

May 6, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

Kick off the season with the Specialized Factory Racing XCO team in Finale Ligure, Italy.

Posted In:
Videos Specialized Gerhard Kerschbaumer Jordan Sarrou Laura Stigger Sina Frei


Must Read This Week
How Much Do Professional Mountain Bikers Get Paid? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
96260 views
CyclingTips Digest: Weird Kickstarter Campaigns, $1,000 Oversized Pulley Cages, Peter Sagan Scams & More
49031 views
5 Interesting Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - What Do You Think?
48360 views
Thought Experiment: What's the Heaviest Trail Bike We Could Build for $10k?
44769 views
Field Trip: Rocky Mountain's $1,669 Growler Doesn't Hold Back on the Descents
38549 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles Dirtbomb Enduro Race Bike
37912 views
Field Trip: Polygon's $2,369 Siskiu Fools You Into Thinking It's Pricier
36301 views
First Look: Forestal Reveals New 'Hydra' Downhill & 'Cyon' Trail eMTB Designs
36196 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.006936
Mobile Version of Website