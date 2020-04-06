Video: Kicking Up Dust in Slow Motion with Brendan Fairclough and Amaury Pierron

Apr 5, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesSit back and relax with some classic music and Slow Mo shots from Dogslife Ep 3 in South Africa with Brendan Fairclough and Amaury Pierron.

*Watch in 4k*


Filmed By Chris Seager
Shot on Red Scarlet-W Brendan Fairclough


