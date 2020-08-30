Video: Kicking Up Dust on Rocky Californian Trails

Aug 30, 2020
by Jack Hanson  
Duality - Alec Grogan-Crane and Jared Romero

by squidmedia
Views: 278    Faves: 4    Comments: 0


This past July the Carlmont Kids made a trip out to Northstar California with the intentions of filming a video on their new specialized demo's. With only 7 days on the hill, we had our work cut out for us.

Alec boosting and Jared scrubbing a jump at the same time
Alec boosting (left) and Jared scrubbing (right) a jump at the same time

During the lift hours, it was riding and suspension testing for Alec and Jared as they set up their new bikes. At the end of the day, we took the last lift up to film on trails such as Boondocks, TNT, Karpiel, Dogbone, Sticks and Stones, Gypsy and Livewire. During thunderstorms with the lifts shut down we hiked up the hill to get some shots under the cloud cover.

Alec. testing out a new line for his part in the video Duality
Alec testing out a new line for his part in the video Duality

At night we set out to capture the smoke/light shots of the bike. Our original plan was to create smoke bombs out of ping pong balls, but that failed for a number of reasons. Then someone had the idea of using a fire extinguisher for the smoke. The visuals from the white powder were incredible. A few of us accidentally breathed in some of the dust, but we can all say it was 100% worth it for the shots.

Fire extinguisher was used for the smoke alongside purple and green lights.
Fire extinguisher was used for the smoke alongside purple and green lights to create this visual

One of the shots we got was of Alec scrubbing a speed jump on TNT while I flew the drone behind him. After a few failed attempts, low batteries and almost crashing the drone we were ready to move on. Jared convinced us to have one more go and everything lined up perfectly. The end result is one of the best clips of the video.

Jared sprinting down the fireroad towards the trail.
Jared sprinting down the fireroad towards the trail

This was hands down the most fun shoot I've been on and also the largest in scale. It was full of ups and downs and many challenges to overcome. The end result is something Alec, Jared, and I are truly proud of and stoked to share.

Jared and Alec during the night shoot
Jared (left) and Alec (right) during the night shoot

Thanks to Will D'Elia, Andrew Berkin, Zach Behn, Annabelle Romano, Lauren Romano, Kai Magalhaes, and Donna Romano. This wouldn't have been possible without all their help.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Review: Privateer 161 - The Budget Priced Brute
65886 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS Impossible Climb
61078 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
57645 views
Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020
55728 views
Spotted: A Better Look at Cannondale's New Long Travel Bike
54633 views
Amaury Pierron Suffers Multiple Injuries After a High-Speed Crash at the French National Championships
50020 views
Update: Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Posts Footage of her EWS Zermatt Shakedown Crash
47997 views
First Look: 2021 Polygon Siskiu T - Modern Geometry, Modest Price
47924 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 heavvvyyyyyyyy asf

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008426
Mobile Version of Website