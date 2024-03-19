Video: Kids React to Mountain Biking

Mar 19, 2024
by ifhtfilms  

Watch kids' first reactions to mind-blowing mountain biking.

Posted In:
Videos IFHT


Author Info:
ifhtfilms avatar

Member since Dec 14, 2018
31 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Destination Showcase: Boise, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
54459 views
Henry's Waffle House: All-Mountain Bikes Are Back, and They're More Pointless Than Ever
44009 views
Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?
40261 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
39828 views
Review: Manitou Mattoc Pro Fork - Reversed Arched, Foward Thinking
35799 views
Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho [Updated for 2024]
34069 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Your Climb Switch?
31080 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Is Incredible As Always for 'In The Know'
27585 views

4 Comments
  • 2 0
 Alien! The balance of a God!
  • 1 0
 To be fair, I thought the same thing when I first saw it. I'm still not convinced thats not a true statement.
  • 1 0
 I loved Star's reactions, "When I'm bigger I would do that". Sounds like an aspiring mtber to me!!!!
  • 1 0
 Hahaha, that was class.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036798
Mobile Version of Website