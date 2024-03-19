Watch
Video: Kids React to Mountain Biking
Mar 19, 2024
by
ifhtfilms
4 Comments
Watch kids' first reactions to mind-blowing mountain biking.
Videos
IFHT
ifhtfilms
Member since Dec 14, 2018
31 articles
4 Comments
2
0
pisgahgnar
FL
(19 mins ago)
Alien! The balance of a God!
[Reply]
1
0
ocnlogan
(10 mins ago)
To be fair, I thought the same thing when I first saw it. I'm still not convinced thats not a true statement.
[Reply]
1
0
ncrider5
FL
(7 mins ago)
I loved Star's reactions, "When I'm bigger I would do that". Sounds like an aspiring mtber to me!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
glasvagas
(27 mins ago)
Hahaha, that was class.
[Reply]
