Video: Kieran Reilly Lands a Worlds First Triple Flair on BMX

Jan 18, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Words: Red Bull

Every iconic athlete on two-wheels has an indelible moment. Matt Hoffman’s no-handed 900, Kevin Robinson’s first-ever double flair or Dave Mirra’s triple X-Games gold - live long in the memory of BMX fans minds. British BMX rider Kieran Reilly may have just made his first lasting imprint on the sport in his early twenties with a world first trick.

Kieran Reilly became the first person in the BMX world to land a triple flair at Asylum Park - a feat that pushes the boundaries of what was thought possible in the sport and a trick that shows the incredible trajectory that the star British BMX rider is on. The trick can be watched on Red Bull UK’s Instagram, TikTok, with a full behind the scenes edit launching on Red Bull’s Bike YouTube channel.

The triple flair was landed after 13 days of riding and around 20 previous attempts. Each failed effort compounding the beating Kieran’s body was taking, but also motivating him to defy the limits of the sport and re-write what is possible. ‘It’s one of those tricks you can only attempt a couple of times because when you crash, you crash hard.’ said the young Red Bull athlete.

There has always been huge expectations on Kieran Reilly, ever since the Newcastle born rider burst onto the scene as an 11 year old when he landed a 720 over a spine at Unit 23 in Glasgow. Over the last 12 months he has positioned himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the BMX world, and now part of the British Cycling setup, he is considered one of the riders to watch out for in the Paris Olympic games.

Little over a year on from landing his first double flair that put him in the same echelon as some of the world’s most iconic BMX riders, Reilly is understandably in a state of euphoria over his latest achievement.

“I couldn’t have done this without the help from Red Bull who assembled an amazing crew for me as soon as I thought I had a crack at pulling off the triple flair. They helped bring in the amazing build crew who kitted out Asylum with a bespoke setup for this trick that was suited to all my needs. It’s a dream to be riding with a Red Bull helmet on my head, everytime I catch a glimpse of it I’m reminded of how far I’ve come and how much further I want to push myself in BMX as a sport.”

Fellow Red Bull athlete Sebastian Keep was there to support the World First successful triple flair “Watching the next generation succeed and own a world first trick is not only inspiring but pushes the whole BMX community to go big. As an athlete you always want to achieve the next ‘big thing’ and seeing Kieran reach this milestone with Red Bull’s support is hopefully encouraging to everyone who wants to achieve great things.”

Posted In:
Videos BMX


40 Comments

  • 57 0
 Props for starting the video at the right spot in the embed.
  • 10 0
 Where the f*ck does he take the rotation energy after two straight backflips... INSANE !!!
Boss !!!
  • 11 0
 Red Bull gives you wings
  • 1 0
 @schwaaa31: don't forget the pain killers!
  • 1 0
 50% geordie beefcake, 50% cat.
  • 8 0
 Hot damn, and did it absolutely perfectly!
  • 8 0
 The fact how he twisted around the 180 in the 3rd flip is just insane
  • 1 0
 he looks like he is on wires
  • 5 0
 "One of the most impressive things I've seen, by far."
  • 4 0
 He did a Flippy spinny thing!
  • 1 0
 Ridiculous air awareness. How you keep track of the ramp and spot a landing flipping that hard I have no idea... I was expecting more spin, like Webby's double flair tire blowout, but this is still just ridiculous...
  • 1 0
 That was one of the most insane things I've ever seen. The rotation right at the end to face down the ramp was unbelievably fast!
  • 1 0
 Back in the day playing PlayStation I couldn’t even do this on Dave Mira’s BMX with the slimjim guy. This is both awesome and insane.
  • 3 0
 Did Kieran Reilly do that?
  • 3 0
 Wow. Probably has a slopestyle background.
  • 1 0
 Guys we are living in times when dave mirra frestyle bmx becomes to be a realistic game.
  • 1 0
 that there is a lot of twisty spins
  • 1 0
 I'll try spinning. That's a good trick!
  • 4 4
 Three backflips and a flair doesn't quite have the same ring to it I suppose.
  • 1 0
 Two because the last flip was the first part of the flare.
  • 4 0
 *Two backflips and a flair
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: Yea makes sense
  • 2 0
 @mi-bike: Yeah that was not the trick I expected to see. Wildly impressive, without a doubt, but oddly named.

3 flairs (triple flip 540) ... would need some serious airtime!
  • 1 0
 The kids got talent, big style
  • 1 0
 I wonder if he could do a simple backflip after that.
  • 1 0
 Dave Mirra Freestyle BMX is now a reality
  • 1 0
 Insane!! Big props to Kieran on this one. What a mad man.
  • 1 0
 Great reason to flip out!
  • 1 0
 That's MAD...
  • 6 6
 Surely that's a double backflip to flair lol
  • 2 1
 that's what I thought, he didn't do three flairs........
triple flip 180?
still pretty mental tho
  • 1 0
 @nojzilla: What do you think a flair is? A flair has always been a backflip 180. Its only because the flair has been watered down over the years to look more like a 540.

This is a perfect example of what it is supposed to look like but obviously x 3
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



