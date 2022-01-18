Video: Kieran Reilly Lands a Worlds First Triple Flair on BMX

Words: Red Bull

Every iconic athlete on two-wheels has an indelible moment. Matt Hoffman’s no-handed 900, Kevin Robinson’s first-ever double flair or Dave Mirra’s triple X-Games gold - live long in the memory of BMX fans minds. British BMX rider Kieran Reilly may have just made his first lasting imprint on the sport in his early twenties with a world first trick.Kieran Reilly became the first person in the BMX world to land a triple flair at Asylum Park - a feat that pushes the boundaries of what was thought possible in the sport and a trick that shows the incredible trajectory that the star British BMX rider is on. The trick can be watched on Red Bull UK’s Instagram, TikTok, with a full behind the scenes edit launching on Red Bull’s Bike YouTube channel.The triple flair was landed after 13 days of riding and around 20 previous attempts. Each failed effort compounding the beating Kieran’s body was taking, but also motivating him to defy the limits of the sport and re-write what is possible. ‘It’s one of those tricks you can only attempt a couple of times because when you crash, you crash hard.’ said the young Red Bull athlete.There has always been huge expectations on Kieran Reilly, ever since the Newcastle born rider burst onto the scene as an 11 year old when he landed a 720 over a spine at Unit 23 in Glasgow. Over the last 12 months he has positioned himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the BMX world, and now part of the British Cycling setup, he is considered one of the riders to watch out for in the Paris Olympic games.Little over a year on from landing his first double flair that put him in the same echelon as some of the world’s most iconic BMX riders, Reilly is understandably in a state of euphoria over his latest achievement.“I couldn’t have done this without the help from Red Bull who assembled an amazing crew for me as soon as I thought I had a crack at pulling off the triple flair. They helped bring in the amazing build crew who kitted out Asylum with a bespoke setup for this trick that was suited to all my needs. It’s a dream to be riding with a Red Bull helmet on my head, everytime I catch a glimpse of it I’m reminded of how far I’ve come and how much further I want to push myself in BMX as a sport.”Fellow Red Bull athlete Sebastian Keep was there to support the World First successful triple flair “Watching the next generation succeed and own a world first trick is not only inspiring but pushes the whole BMX community to go big. As an athlete you always want to achieve the next ‘big thing’ and seeing Kieran reach this milestone with Red Bull’s support is hopefully encouraging to everyone who wants to achieve great things.”