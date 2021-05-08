Video: Kiki Havlická Keeps Sending on Her Hardtail

May 8, 2021
by Petr Basel  
Kristýna Havlická
ON A
HARDTAIL
Rainy day adventure in Czech Republic.



Kristýna Havlická is Czech enduro racer with a fantastic style of riding. We had one rainy day to film, at Resort Kopřivná At Jeseníky mountains in the eastern part of Czech Republic.

Kristýna Havlická on a Hardtail

by petrbasel
Views: 2,139    Faves: 7    Comments: 0


Yes, she is faster than you.

Rock Machine BLIZZ TRL 70-29 does the job for her training

Achivements:

• National Champ Enduro MTB 2020 – MČR Klíny
• 2018 1st place overall in U21 category in the Czech Enduro series
• 2017 1st place overall in the women’s category in the Czech Enduro series


Kristýna is aiming for some international races as well as EWS to be put head to head with the best racers in the world.
Wish her good luck!

I love the "mobility freedom" that enduro offers, go everywhere you want...

Video and photos: Baza films - Petr Basel

