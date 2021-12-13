close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Kilian Bron, Geoff Gulevich & More Feature in GoPro's Best of 2021

Dec 13, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesFrom summits and peaks to sunsets on the beach, from sending the jump to overcoming the hump... 2021 was the year we came together as a GoPro Family Feast your eyes on the GoPro Best of 2021. GoPro


Posted In:
Videos GoPro Geoff Gulevich Kilian Bron


Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker in Spain Shot After Being Mistaken for a Rabbit
122668 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Mike Kazimer
73409 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Blur TR - The Cruz Missile
60451 views
Interview: Walt Wehner Designed A 36" Tire & Doesn't Think They'll Catch On
59606 views
Field Test: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - Radical Geometry Meets Low Weight
55710 views
Slack Randoms: A High Pivot, Integrated Shock Scott Gambler Concept, Stick Shift Transmission & More
52117 views
The 2021 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
44450 views
Jackson Goldstone Earns Red Bull Helmet
40829 views

8 Comments

  • 3 2
 No BMX!!!!!! GoPro is taking disappointment to a new level this year.
  • 3 0
 On the plus side, several of those in featured clips have a BMX background.
  • 2 0
 had to make room for the volcano.
  • 1 2
 @danielfloyd: And cripple skiing.
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: True, it is some condolence.
  • 1 0
 @Graywing34: Please accept my sincerest consolations.
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: Thank you, they are accepted.
  • 1 0
 lol ive been to the skatepark @ 1:50. Cool to see something local.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008368
Mobile Version of Website