Video: Kilian Bron & Ludo May Explore Norway by Bike in 'Draw Your Lines'

Words: Kilian Bron
Every ride has a story, and this one starts deep in the Norwegian mountains. For this first episode, I teamed up with Ludo May to explore some of Norway's most mind-blowing landscapes.
We spent days in the wild, chasing epic lines, soaking in endless sunrises and sunsets, and making the most of the insane summer light in the Lofoten Islands. It’s not just about the ride, it’s about the adventure, the unseen moments, and the reason we keep going back out there. Hopefully, it’ll inspire you to grab your bike, your camera, and go create your own story.
Rider : Kilian Bron
and Ludo May
Directed by : Julien Raison
and Justin Vicat-Blanc
Produced by : Lumento