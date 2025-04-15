Powered by Outside

Video: Kilian Bron & Ludo May Explore Norway by Bike in 'Draw Your Lines'

Apr 15, 2025
by Kilian Bron  

photo
Words: Kilian Bron

Every ride has a story, and this one starts deep in the Norwegian mountains. For this first episode, I teamed up with Ludo May to explore some of Norway's most mind-blowing landscapes.

We spent days in the wild, chasing epic lines, soaking in endless sunrises and sunsets, and making the most of the insane summer light in the Lofoten Islands. It’s not just about the ride, it’s about the adventure, the unseen moments, and the reason we keep going back out there. Hopefully, it’ll inspire you to grab your bike, your camera, and go create your own story. 

Rider : Kilian Bron and Ludo May
Directed by : Julien Raison and Justin Vicat-Blanc
Produced by : Lumento

Regions in Article
Norway

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos GoPro Kilian Bron Ludo May


Author Info:
kilianbron avatar

Member since Nov 20, 2010
5 articles
Report
7 Comments
  • 90
 Killian Bron has become my favorite rider to watch. The sense of adventure and the quality of the riding and the videos is stunning.
  • 40
 Still so polished! Thanks Killian, another dream moment.
  • 40
 Will they or won't they? The suspense is killing me.
  • 20
 Done a two month bike road trip to Norway in 2023 did a couple of the trails as well. It was just amazing 🤩
  • 10
 Hoping there is a Draw Your Lines Nelson New Zealand in the works!
  • 10
 Quality
  • 10
 Mindblowing views!!!







