Video: Kilian Bron Offers His Own Take on the Tour de France

Sep 17, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Right now our roadie friends are in the middle of the Tour de France. Legendary climbs, historic villages, magnificent landscapes! The whole world is watching them.

Right here we're offering our Tour de France, in our own way, with Kilian Bron as the lone breakaway...

Vive la France!

Rider: Kilian Bron
Directed by: Léon Perrin
Film: Léon Perrin
Music & Sound Edit: Leo Lunel
Drone FPV: Pierre Dupont / Cinematic Flow
Edit: Léon Perrin

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Commencal Shimano Kilian Bron


14 Comments

  • 18 2
 Was expecting a backflip over a bunch of roadies.
  • 4 0
 Wow! Impressive riding and cinematography. And very a impressive drone pilot. Honest question: were some of the drone shots (where there wasn't the rider in view) speed up? I mean I know there are fast drones, put some of those seem crazy fast.
  • 9 1
 That's actually cooler than another roadie backflip!
  • 3 0
 Great trails, amazing scenery and a rider out of this world. The rhythm and the music are excellent too. However, I wish I had a list of all these trails. I totally want to go over the pond and shred them.
  • 7 3
 But e bikes are for fat and lazy people...you can't shred on an ebike. All the idiots in the comments on pinkbike said so.
  • 1 0
 He's a professional rider paid to promote ebikes.
  • 4 0
 The drone work was legit af
  • 3 0
 Where was the tour gap? Cool vid anyways.
  • 1 0
 Holyyyy Edit!
This is (again) a mind blowing 3.40mn
Killian the content you make for Commecal is the best content they can ask for
Massive props to Killian and Team!
  • 2 0
 Dude can drift!
  • 4 3
 Man, I was really enjoying the video until I realized it was an Ebike.
  • 2 0
 Sick riding and filming!
  • 1 0
 i think we can all agree that we're done with drone follow cams, right?
  • 1 0
 Awesome!

