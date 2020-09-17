Video: Kilian Bron Offers His Own Take on the Tour de France

Right now our roadie friends are in the middle of the Tour de France. Legendary climbs, historic villages, magnificent landscapes! The whole world is watching them.
Right here we're offering our Tour de France, in our own way, with Kilian Bron as the lone breakaway...
Vive la France!Rider
: Kilian BronDirected by
: Léon PerrinFilm
: Léon Perrin Music & Sound Edit
: Leo Lunel Drone FPV
: Pierre Dupont / Cinematic Flow Edit
: Léon Perrin
14 Comments
This is (again) a mind blowing 3.40mn
Killian the content you make for Commecal is the best content they can ask for
Massive props to Killian and Team!
