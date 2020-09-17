Video: Kilian Bron Offers His Own Take on the Tour de France

Rider

Directed by

Film

Music & Sound Edit

Drone FPV

Edit

Right now our roadie friends are in the middle of the Tour de France. Legendary climbs, historic villages, magnificent landscapes! The whole world is watching them.Right here we're offering our Tour de France, in our own way, with Kilian Bron as the lone breakaway...Vive la France!: Kilian Bron: Léon Perrin: Léon Perrin: Leo Lunel: Pierre Dupont / Cinematic Flow: Léon Perrin