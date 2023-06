My full run of the Mountain Of Hell 2023! My fourth victory with some max speed of over 100km/h



A crazy start (and crash) of Camille Servant at the start and an intense battle with Pierre Thevenard all the way to the first climb! Chased by a group of 4/5 riders, nothing was certain until we crossed the finish line…

A big congratulations to the 800 participants, organizers, volunteers, and spectators! It was madness! — Kilian Bron