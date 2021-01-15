Pinkbike.com
Video: Kilian Bron Rides Alongside Hot Air Balloons in Turkey
Jan 15, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Right place, right time GoPro Million Dollar Challenge award recipients Kilian Bron (@kilianbron) and Pierre Dupont (@cinematicflow) took home $17,000 for these GoPro Hero9 Black clips.
—
GoPro
Videos
Riding Videos
GoPro
Kilian Bron
