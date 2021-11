Must Watch: Kilian Bron Rides Glaciers, Ice Caves, & Alpine Ridgelines in 'Switzerland Paradise'

- Kilian Bron

Join Kilian Bron and his film crew to discover the highest peaks of Switzerland in all their glory!Like with all their latest projects around the world, including “ Follow the Light ” in Turkey and “ Colors of Mexico ,” Kilian and his media team have spent months researching, organizing and filming as much as they possibly could.The results are in the magnificent and out of the ordinary images that highlight the most beautiful places in the country! From the most remote alpine glaciers to ice caves, footbridges of several hundred meters or the immense variety of landscapes that Switzerland can offer, let yourself embark on this new ‘MISSION.’“Switzerland Paradise” is a video project made with one of Kilian's partners, Tissot. Photos are by Mathieu Ruffray and Tristan Shu , and are shown in the latest published book by Kilian Bron that goes by the same name.Huge thank you tofor the support !: Kilian Bron & Mathieu Ruffray: Mathieu Ruffray - Pango Visual: Cinematic Flow: Mathieu Ruffray - Pango Visual: Pango Visual / RedBull / Tristan Shu