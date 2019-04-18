Video: Kilian Bron Rides New Zealand's Most Active Volcano

What an amazing experience to spend one entire day in this crazy place! There are no trails but with creativity we found some great lines, surrounded by unreal sceneries. We knew how lucky we were to enjoy a day on the volcano. It was possible to get up close to yellow sulphur crystal formations, white bubbling fumaroles and green acid lake. It was amazing to ride some technicals and steep lines between hot springs, geysers, and fumaroles." — Kilian BRON