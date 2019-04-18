VIDEOS

Video: Kilian Bron Rides New Zealand's Most Active Volcano

Apr 18, 2019
by Hutchinson  

In order to test the final version of our new Griffus tires, we decided to have one of our riders - Kilian Bron - take them on quite an extreme ride on White Island, New Zealand. We're stoked to share the full edit video now.

White Island is actually the most active volcano of New Zealand. It's quite a small Island (about 2km large), located 48 kilometres from the east coast of the North Island, in the Bay of Plenty. Accessible only by boat or helicopter, it's an amazing yet brutal place to go.

Credit John Colthorpe

Credit John Colthorpe

Sulphur was mined on the island in the late 1800s and early 1900s, but mining has been left out after a landslide that killed all the workers in 1914...

Credit John Colthorpe

Credit John Colthorpe

Why this place? Kilian likes to do things differently, constantly looking for different spots, where it seems impossible to ride at ﬁrst sight. Through his web series, Mission, you might have already seen him riding sketchy lines all around the world, from Namibia to the impressive Dolomites in Italy. White Island was the logical next step. There was no better place for an optimal test of the new tires, between sulphur and acid lakes.

Credit John Colthorpe

Credit John Colthorpe

Credit John Colthorpe

bigquotesWhat an amazing experience to spend one entire day in this crazy place! There are no trails but with creativity we found some great lines, surrounded by unreal sceneries. We knew how lucky we were to enjoy a day on the volcano. It was possible to get up close to yellow sulphur crystal formations, white bubbling fumaroles and green acid lake. It was amazing to ride some technicals and steep lines between hot springs, geysers, and fumaroles."Kilian BRON

Credit John Colthorpe

Through this ride on White Island, the Griffus has been sulphur'proof validated but the French rider wanted more. New Zealand offers so many different playgrounds, it was not very hard to find another amazing place to ride. So Kilian decided to push the limits of the new tires on many different trails all around Rotorua.

Credit Pierre Henni

Credit Pierre Henni

Credit Pierre Henni

Between ridges at sunset and technical trails in RedWood, Kilian found an impressive panel of riding places.

Credit Pierre Henni

Credit Pierre Henni

For more info, visit Hutchinson Racing Lab

