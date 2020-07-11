Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Kilian Bron Rides the Ridges of a Sulfuric Volcano
Jul 10, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
GoPro Family member Kilian Bron rides along the smoky (and smelly) ridges of a sulfuric volcano in Sicily.
—
GoPro
Check out the full edit from Commencal
here
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
GoPro
Kilian Bron
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
The Frace F160 is Milled From a 70kg Slab of Aluminum
115089 views
First Ride: RockShox's New Zeb Fork
92735 views
First Ride: 2021 Evil Wreckoning
70863 views
Tech Briefing: Oil Slick Pedals, Flat Pedals Shoes, A Dozen New Bikes, & More - July 2020
42392 views
The Best Tech From Italian EWS Rounds
40793 views
Tech Randoms: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session
38045 views
Bike Check: Comparing Trek Factory Racing's Supercaliber Setups
36335 views
Behind the Numbers: 5 Trail Bikes Compared
35371 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
thechad13
(44 mins ago)
An Eggcellent time, no doubt.
[Reply]
1
0
fiatpolski
(3 mins ago)
That was a teaser, not a real video. Nice riding tho.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007291
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment