Video: Kilian Bron Rides the Ridges of a Sulfuric Volcano

Jul 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesGoPro Family member Kilian Bron rides along the smoky (and smelly) ridges of a sulfuric volcano in Sicily. GoPro

Check out the full edit from Commencal here

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 An Eggcellent time, no doubt.
  • 1 0
 That was a teaser, not a real video. Nice riding tho.

