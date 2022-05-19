Video: Kilian Bron Rides the World's Longest Urban Downhill Track

May 19, 2022
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Follow Kilian Bron and Yannick Wende on the world’s longest urban downhill track! A crazy ride down the stairs and through the narrow streets of La Paz - Bolivia.

Riders : Kilian Bron, Yannick Wende

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Cheeky little flick at 6:00. Not sure how that helps with how much hate cyclists get around the world, but sick riding nonetheless.





