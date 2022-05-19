Watch
Video: Kilian Bron Rides the World's Longest Urban Downhill Track
May 19, 2022
COMMENCAL bicycles
Follow Kilian
Bron
and Yannick
Wende
on the
world’s longest urban downhill track
! A crazy ride down the stairs and through the narrow streets of
La Paz - Bolivia
.
Riders
: Kilian Bron, Yannick Wende
Videos
Commencal
Kilian Bron
Deartist7
(26 mins ago)
Cheeky little flick at 6:00. Not sure how that helps with how much hate cyclists get around the world, but sick riding nonetheless.
