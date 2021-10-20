Must Watch: Kilian Bron Rides Vibrant Streets & Incredible Trails in 'Colors Of Mexico'

The Popocatepetl summits at about 5,300m above sea level. Access is very controlled but we managed to obtain our right of way on a two-day slot, fully responsible for ourselves. To reach the summit, it was all about carrying and pushing the bike through a mixture of sand and rock, whilst remaining attentive to the various eruptions and smoke fumes. The sun was rising but I found it hard to appreciate everything, for fear of what was happening just behind me in the crater. But from experience, there is also my lack of lucidity which comes into play at this altitude."



"The team left later around 5.30am to face of the volcano and intercept me on the slope after the descent. Unfortunately, the drones were unable to reach the top. I still captured a few images before starting the descent as calmly as possible. A magical experience that has been lived as much before, as during and after the expedition. But if I have one distinct memory, it would be the feeling of loneliness at an altitude of more than 5000m at night. That feeling of being very small in a place where you ultimately don't really have much control despite all the preparation behind it. Everything gets mixed up; fear, doubt, excitement, concentration... It becomes very difficult to reason correctly. — Kilian Bron