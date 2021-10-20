Must Watch: Kilian Bron Rides Vibrant Streets & Incredible Trails in 'Colors Of Mexico'

Discover Mexico and its magnificent mix of backdrops with Kilian Bron
and his team.
This is a melting pot of unusual images captured in the craziest and unique places across the country! Let yourself be transported from the tops of Mexico's most active volcanoes to the steep and colorful streets of historic villages.
Prepare to feast your eyes on a month’s worth of road trip turned into five minutes of images! And let's not forget, a particular mention to the complete conception of the music, in direct link with the culture of the country and the places we visited. A whole project that we can’t wait for you to see, listen to and read, through our various forms of media.
A logical sequel to "Our Tour de France
" and "Follow The Light
" that we’d also love you to (re)see whilst waiting for the other projects scheduled to arrive in the not too distant future. Yes, we are preparing other surprises for you!
|Each trip is unique and littered with many memories. Memories of landscapes, cultures and traditions when we mention the term ‘travel’ but above all through the meetings and moments of life shared within the team. Through our videos, we try only to visit unusual places where I am lucky enough to be able to ride. My daily job is simply to ride a bike in the middle of nowhere, but everything makes sense when you imagine the backdrop and everything that we are experiencing in the actual moment. This is precisely what I am trying to share with you in the following anecdotes.— Kilian Bron
Popocatepetl Volcano
|The Popocatepetl summits at about 5,300m above sea level. Access is very controlled but we managed to obtain our right of way on a two-day slot, fully responsible for ourselves. To reach the summit, it was all about carrying and pushing the bike through a mixture of sand and rock, whilst remaining attentive to the various eruptions and smoke fumes. The sun was rising but I found it hard to appreciate everything, for fear of what was happening just behind me in the crater. But from experience, there is also my lack of lucidity which comes into play at this altitude."
"The team left later around 5.30am to face of the volcano and intercept me on the slope after the descent. Unfortunately, the drones were unable to reach the top. I still captured a few images before starting the descent as calmly as possible. A magical experience that has been lived as much before, as during and after the expedition. But if I have one distinct memory, it would be the feeling of loneliness at an altitude of more than 5000m at night. That feeling of being very small in a place where you ultimately don't really have much control despite all the preparation behind it. Everything gets mixed up; fear, doubt, excitement, concentration... It becomes very difficult to reason correctly.— Kilian Bron
Barranca De Huentican
|Above all, I like to ride my bike and often elsewhere other than on bike trails. This old funicular railway is a good example, with an unreasonable degree of incline. (…) To come back to the highlight of the day, it was especially the morning hikers and trail runners who supported and encouraged at the key points. We took the opportunity to integrate them into the video. Even if I generally refuse this kind of thing with a lot of people, we had no choice before the influx of other people in the morning. It all makes sense when you watch the final cut of the video.— Kilian Bron
Horse
|As for the integration of spectators on the track, we wanted to highlight another local in an original way. (…) While discussing with the owner of the place, we ask him if there is the possibility of taking a rider under the road gap. He tells us that he will be there the next day at 3pm. It is indeed a nice surprise and the chosen rider fits perfectly with the theme and we connect a few shots before heading further west across the country.— Kilian Bron
Crash
|Since 2011 and my first bike trips, I have always been aware of the fact that I can injure myself in remote places. This is exactly what happened during my first trip to Morocco at the time, breaking my wrist in the heart of the Atlas Mountains. It was an experience that affected me but only positively afterwards. Years have passed since travelling all over the world without major incident. There is certainly a bit of luck behind it all, but I must say that it helps enormously when you have a good atmosphere within the team and projects have already been prepared extensively, combined with the feeling of being physically and mentally ready at the right time. However, some cacti are more robust than others and when you kick them at full speed, they sting!— Kilian Bron
Tequila
All these shots were taken under special permissions. Thanks to all. Rider
|Now let's talk about Mexican clichés! The funniest stop was a visit to the Tequila factories, west of Guadalajara. As in each location, scouting is always necessary before the filming
really starts. We were looking for a small scale family tequila factory with a space big enough for bikes. He who says scouting says visits to several factories and several shots of Tequila! After having assimilated the history and the manufacturing process of Tequila, we ended up drinking a few shots of the youngest to the oldest spirits. Finally, out of the question to simulate during filming, where Pierre H shows me drinking a shot, before moving on to images of my famous crash on the heights of the lagoon.— Kilian Bron
: Kilian BronDirected by
: Pierre HenniFilm
: Pierre HenniFPV Drone
: Cinematic FlowEdit
: Pierre HenniMusic & Sound Edit
: Leo Lunel
