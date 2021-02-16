Video: Kilian Bron Shreds on Scenic Middle Eastern Trails in 'Follow the Light'

Rider:

After Chasing Volcanoes, Our Tour de France with the Meta Power and Outdoor Synchrony, Kilian Bron returns again with a trip to the heart of Cappadocia in Turkey! For two weeks he discovered a region with mesmerizingly unique scenery in search of the best spots to put down the tires of his Meta TR!This new project Follow The Light, was created in the midst of a very special atmosphere, guided… By light. From sunsets over dramatic landscapes to the illumination of hot air balloons and the warm ambience of the Middle East, immerse yourself in this colorful adventure with Kilian Bron, Pierre Henni, Pierre Dupont and JB Liautard.