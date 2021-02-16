Video: Kilian Bron Shreds on Scenic Middle Eastern Trails in 'Follow the Light'

Feb 16, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

After Chasing Volcanoes, Our Tour de France with the Meta Power and Outdoor Synchrony, Kilian Bron returns again with a trip to the heart of Cappadocia in Turkey! For two weeks he discovered a region with mesmerizingly unique scenery in search of the best spots to put down the tires of his Meta TR!

This new project Follow The Light, was created in the midst of a very special atmosphere, guided… By light. From sunsets over dramatic landscapes to the illumination of hot air balloons and the warm ambience of the Middle East, immerse yourself in this colorful adventure with Kilian Bron, Pierre Henni, Pierre Dupont and JB Liautard.



































Rider: Kilian Bron
Photography: Jb Liautard
Video: Pierre Henni
FPV Drone: Cinematic Flow
Music & Sound Edit: Léo Lunel
Thanks to: ION Clothing

www.commencal.com

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Commencal Kilian Bron


Must Read This Week
Enter to Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
73592 views
Check Out: 20 New Hardtails for 2021
69507 views
Slack Randoms: Concept Bikes, Bobsleigh Tracks and Centaurs
61316 views
Round 1 Voting Closed: 2020 Photo of the Year
56443 views
Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Fork's Crown Ever Creaked?
44338 views
New U.S. Congress Bill Proposes a Tax Rebate for E-Bike Purchases
41649 views
Bike Check: Nathan Riddle's Son Is One Lucky Kid
38165 views
Spotted: Pole eMTB Prototype Gets Hucked to Flat
37022 views

15 Comments

  • 9 0
 WOW! Freeze any frame and its a picture of the year contender! Amazing footage.. great job!
  • 1 0
 I had the exact same thaught!
  • 5 0
 Mind blowing. This banger should at least be Must Watch on Pinkbike !
  • 3 0
 WOOOOOOW! Finally a solid creative treatment that isn't a bunch of dudes living out their teenage agro. Massive kudos!
  • 3 0
 Absolutely phenomenal photography/videography work!
  • 2 0
 That was the best cappadocia video i have watched
  • 1 0
 Did you considered STORROR's video ?
  • 2 0
 That manual at the start tho.... something else.
  • 1 0
 This edit reminds me of Anikan Skywalker Pod Racing on Tatoinne in the Phantom Menace. Nice Job Killian and Team!
  • 2 0
 STUNNING!
  • 1 0
 That landscape really is amazing. Nice edit.
  • 1 0
 Next level production value! WOW!
  • 1 0
 Another banger! Yes, Kilian!! And team Wink
  • 1 0
 Woah... didn't expect to be mindblown!
  • 1 0
 Meanwhile, in Giant Dildomensitan....

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010067
Mobile Version of Website