Video: Kilian Bron's POV as He Rides Snowy Caverns & Exposed Trails
Oct 29, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Take a trip through the French Alps via GoPro Family member Kilian Bron's trusty steed.
—
GoPro
Videos
Must Read This Week
5 Reasons Bike Prices Will Probably Keep Rising in 2022
60730 views
[Update: 24-year-old Warehouse Worker Charged With Murder] Employee Found Dead at Jamis Bikes Headquarters
58342 views
Video: Spectator & Rider Collide in Canary Islands Race
57848 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides Across a Wind Turbine & More for the 'Climate Games'
56241 views
First Look: Mondraker's New Enduro and Trail Bikes
50557 views
First Look: Canyon's Revised Spectral Family Has a Wheel Size For Every Style
41033 views
Review: RockShox Domain RC Fork - Affordable Performance
38522 views
Video: Steve Peat Races 2006 vs 2021 V10 Race Bike Down Le Pleney
38447 views
Score
Time
1
0
LuccsPB
(41 mins ago)
Kilian is taking pov to another level!
[Reply]
2
0
ryansimonovich
(24 mins ago)
Kilian it
[Reply]
