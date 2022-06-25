Watch
Video: Kilian Bron's Wild POV as He Tries to Overtake 300 Riders
Jun 25, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
My full POV runs of the Inka Avalanche 2022!
—
Kilian Bron
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Kilian Bron
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
weeksy59
(34 mins ago)
Funny. Fast. Awesome track! Lots of want!
1
0
lukemech
(24 mins ago)
Brain: I could do this!! And Win! Me IRL @ 0:47 This is fine.
1
0
salvafc
(44 mins ago)
crazy
