Video: Kilian Bron's Wild POV as He Tries to Overtake 300 Riders

Jun 25, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesMy full POV runs of the Inka Avalanche 2022!Kilian Bron


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Kilian Bron


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Funny. Fast. Awesome track! Lots of want!
  • 1 0
 Brain: I could do this!! And Win! Me IRL @ 0:47 This is fine.
  • 1 0
 crazy





