Video: Kilian Bron's Wildest Moments from 2020

Dec 21, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesWatch one year on a bike! I left all my craziest POV moments in their RAW form to make you feel as I did. What's your favorite spot? Kilian Bron


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Kilian Bron


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 I've been racing and shared a few words with the guy at few events like Mountain Of Hell (check his POV winning run if you haven't, your HR will explode event if you're seated). He gave me the impression to be both incredibly fast & humble racing as he and his crew are excellent at producing inspiring content. Cheers mate from Annecy, FR!
  • 2 0
 Used Meta for sale, very good condition, just a few marks from casual MTB ridding, did not fell from a cliff even once!
  • 1 0
 Amazing! Thanks for sharing this compilation of gnar shred for daze!!!
  • 1 0
 I hope this guy has life insurance, nice riding.
  • 1 1
 I am lucky to have an office work.

