Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Video: Kilian Bron's Wildest Moments from 2020
Dec 21, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Tweet
Watch one year on a bike! I left all my craziest POV moments in their RAW form to make you feel as I did. What's your favorite spot?
—
Kilian Bron
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Kilian Bron
5 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
bastmann
(56 mins ago)
I've been racing and shared a few words with the guy at few events like Mountain Of Hell (check his POV winning run if you haven't, your HR will explode event if you're seated). He gave me the impression to be both incredibly fast & humble racing as he and his crew are excellent at producing inspiring content. Cheers mate from Annecy, FR!
[Reply]
2
0
lkubica
(1 hours ago)
Used Meta for sale, very good condition, just a few marks from casual MTB ridding, did not fell from a cliff even once!
[Reply]
1
0
jgusta
(57 mins ago)
Amazing! Thanks for sharing this compilation of gnar shred for daze!!!
[Reply]
1
0
CSP
(17 mins ago)
I hope this guy has life insurance, nice riding.
[Reply]
1
1
HenkkaK
(42 mins ago)
I am lucky to have an office work.
[Reply]
