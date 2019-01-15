Video: Kirill Benderoni Posts Footage of the Crash Left Him in a Coma

On September 21st, Kirill Churbanov - more commonly known as Benderoni - had a severe accident while riding on his home trails close to Moscow. He overshot one of his big backcountry gap jumps, broke his collarbone upon crash landing and was immediately knocked out by the impact. Kirill was wearing a full face helmet as well as a Leatt brace. He didn't regain consciousness and when he was delivered to a hospital about five hours later he was put in an artificial coma to help deal with his injuries. — Ekaterina Ukraintseva