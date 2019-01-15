Video: Kirill Benderoni Posts Footage of the Crash Left Him in a Coma

Now this is a tough watch. Kirill Benderoni is out of hospital and has posted the footage of the crash that put him in a coma and landed him in intensive care for three weeks.
Kirill overshot this 70 foot jump, broke his collarbone and was instantly knocked out. At the time, we reported
:
|On September 21st, Kirill Churbanov - more commonly known as Benderoni - had a severe accident while riding on his home trails close to Moscow. He overshot one of his big backcountry gap jumps, broke his collarbone upon crash landing and was immediately knocked out by the impact. Kirill was wearing a full face helmet as well as a Leatt brace. He didn't regain consciousness and when he was delivered to a hospital about five hours later he was put in an artificial coma to help deal with his injuries.—Ekaterina Ukraintseva
That was back in September and in the past few weeks we've heard
that Kirill is out of hospital, walking and home, he still has months of rehab ahead but thankfully he should be past the worst of it. This footage wasn't shared until he was on the road to recovery but this crash shows it could have been much worse for Kirill. He wrote on Instagram
, "Normal and POV angles of my crash. Having too much speed is probably the worst thing that can happen on such jumps, and it happened."
We wish Kirill all the best in his continued recovery.
23 Comments
Impact on the side of his head, the bike was sideways so it didn't absorb anything. In rampage/fest they often eject and then they partially absorb the shock with their limbs, here he couldn't.
It's always hard to understand how some guy that fell from an airplane could survive with few scratches while some people die from slipping on an icy sidewalk. Random luck/bad luck
*not saying his helmet was bad just curious if a helmet filled with D30 would have helped*
I hope your brother gets better soon
A buddy of mine had a heart attack this past April while riding San Clemente Singletracks in Orange County, CA. This is a major metro area with a couple million residents and a trauma hospital less than 10 miles away. We did CPR for 45 minutes before the ground medics got to us. They had called in Life Flight but they couldn't land because of overhead power lines. The ground medics then had to stabilize him, stretcher him 1/2 mile to their ambulance, drive slowly out on dirt roads and after 2+ hours, he was at the hospital....10 miles away!!
