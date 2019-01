Video: Kirill Benderoni Posts Footage of the Crash Left Him in a Coma

On September 21st, Kirill Churbanov - more commonly known as Benderoni - had a severe accident while riding on his home trails close to Moscow. He overshot one of his big backcountry gap jumps, broke his collarbone upon crash landing and was immediately knocked out by the impact. Kirill was wearing a full face helmet as well as a Leatt brace. He didn't regain consciousness and when he was delivered to a hospital about five hours later he was put in an artificial coma to help deal with his injuries. — Ekaterina Ukraintseva

Now this is a tough watch. Kirill Benderoni is out of hospital and has posted the footage of the crash that put him in a coma and landed him in intensive care for three weeks.Kirill overshot this 70 foot jump, broke his collarbone and was instantly knocked out. At the time, we reported That was back in September and in the past few weeks we've heard that Kirill is out of hospital, walking and home, he still has months of rehab ahead but thankfully he should be past the worst of it. This footage wasn't shared until he was on the road to recovery but this crash shows it could have been much worse for Kirill. He wrote on Instagram , "Normal and POV angles of my crash. Having too much speed is probably the worst thing that can happen on such jumps, and it happened."We wish Kirill all the best in his continued recovery.