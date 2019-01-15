VIDEOS

Video: Kirill Benderoni Posts Footage of the Crash Left Him in a Coma

Jan 15, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Now this is a tough watch. Kirill Benderoni is out of hospital and has posted the footage of the crash that put him in a coma and landed him in intensive care for three weeks.

Kirill overshot this 70 foot jump, broke his collarbone and was instantly knocked out. At the time, we reported:

bigquotesOn September 21st, Kirill Churbanov - more commonly known as Benderoni - had a severe accident while riding on his home trails close to Moscow. He overshot one of his big backcountry gap jumps, broke his collarbone upon crash landing and was immediately knocked out by the impact. Kirill was wearing a full face helmet as well as a Leatt brace. He didn't regain consciousness and when he was delivered to a hospital about five hours later he was put in an artificial coma to help deal with his injuries.Ekaterina Ukraintseva

That was back in September and in the past few weeks we've heard that Kirill is out of hospital, walking and home, he still has months of rehab ahead but thankfully he should be past the worst of it. This footage wasn't shared until he was on the road to recovery but this crash shows it could have been much worse for Kirill. He wrote on Instagram, "Normal and POV angles of my crash. Having too much speed is probably the worst thing that can happen on such jumps, and it happened."

We wish Kirill all the best in his continued recovery.

Must Read This Week
Video: Christopher Walken Stars in New YT Jeffsy Teaser Video
73883 views
YT Announces New 2019 Jeffsy
72966 views
Josh Bryceland & Squad Officially Form the 'Cannondale Sessions'
59973 views
Review: Intense's M29 is a DH Racing Thoroughbred
51371 views
Exploring the Relationship Between Handlebar vs Stem Length
50032 views
Trek Teases New DH Team Riders
46287 views
Interview: Steve Peat Reflects on Retirement
43722 views
Review: The Banshee Legend 29" Rewards Aggressive Riders
43256 views

23 Comments

  • + 5
 Get well Kiril. That crash looked bad, but we see what appear to be worse crashes at rampage almost every year. I wonder what went so wrong here. Was his helmet crushed? Could it have been his torso getting smacked that put him in that condition? Internal organ impact does cause knockouts (boxing liver shots).
  • + 1
 Yeah it doesn't look "so bad" but you see that he took almost full
Impact on the side of his head, the bike was sideways so it didn't absorb anything. In rampage/fest they often eject and then they partially absorb the shock with their limbs, here he couldn't.
It's always hard to understand how some guy that fell from an airplane could survive with few scratches while some people die from slipping on an icy sidewalk. Random luck/bad luck
  • + 4
 Rampage dirt appears to be pretty soft and those big crashes tend to involve a lot of tumbling/rolling on steeper terrain which should help dissipate the forces over time.. Here he pretty much came to a dead stop on flat ground going easily 50-60 km/h and from quite high.
  • + 2
 @FRsqwitzerland: exactly, its not the speed that gets you, its the suddenly coming to a stop part
  • + 1
 Pure speculation but I would assume he brain slammed into his skull. We all know that helmets aren't great at keeping your brain from moving. I've landed/crash similar on 10ft jumps with a similar head impact that caused a pretty serious concussion. I can only imagine the force caused from his head hitting the ground at that speed.
  • + 6
 Holy shit !! Kirill get well soon!!
  • + 1
 I wonder if it would have been worse without the leatt? would it have been better for him if he'd had a better helmet? either way thats a huge Bummer hope he gets well soon!

*not saying his helmet was bad just curious if a helmet filled with D30 would have helped*
  • + 4
 My little brother was in an accident a week ago, and he was wearing a top-of-the-line 6D helmet. He has undergone a few brain surgeries, including a craniectomy, and he remains in a coma. No helmet can prevent concussions; they merely reduce forces transferred to the brain during an accident.
  • + 1
 Oh yeah, and healing vibes to Kirill.
  • + 5
 @spankthewan: Damn man. I hope your lil bro gets better Frown
  • + 1
 @spankthewan: well, it would probably be possible with bulky air-foam-gel helmet, in the end, preventing a concussion just means absorbing the shock in the most linear way so that the brain barely feels anything. The thing is we can't wear a device with 200mm of multidimensional travel around our head while riding a bike. The (Swedish?) helmet made of air cushions had the best rating if I recall well, but it's huge and unpractical.
I hope your brother gets better soon
  • + 1
 @spankthewan: I hope your brother pulls through man. Sounds awful.
  • + 3
 that was just terrible. I hope you will be healthy soon and that you will shred soon. all the best!
  • + 1
 That was an awfully hard crash. Get well soon Benderoni and please watch for after effects from a concussion. It can be deadly.
  • + 1
 If there wasn't video of that scientists would be examining that crater left by his head wondering where the meteorite had disappeared to after impact.
  • + 1
 I can't gather the courage to click play... Great to hear you are home and walking again! Best wishing as the healing process continues!
  • + 2
 5 hrs to get a knocked out guy to the hospital?
  • + 1
 Well, you never know how fast his buddies called, how "remote" this area was and/or how difficult it was to find him. I crashed my dirt bike in Mammoth in 2009 but was luckily next to a access road so the medics could easily get to me. The medics told me a year before that they had to stretcher a guy out of the backcountry by foot and it took 21 hours.

A buddy of mine had a heart attack this past April while riding San Clemente Singletracks in Orange County, CA. This is a major metro area with a couple million residents and a trauma hospital less than 10 miles away. We did CPR for 45 minutes before the ground medics got to us. They had called in Life Flight but they couldn't land because of overhead power lines. The ground medics then had to stabilize him, stretcher him 1/2 mile to their ambulance, drive slowly out on dirt roads and after 2+ hours, he was at the hospital....10 miles away!!
  • + 1
 I think it means 5 hours after getting admitted to the hospital they decided to put him in a coma.
  • + 2
 Wow! Get healthy and stomp that bitch
  • + 1
 WHY?
  • + 1
 @james711: Why what?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027665
Mobile Version of Website