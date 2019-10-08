Video: Kirk McDowall Slips & Slides Down The Pinkbike Hot Lap

The formula doesn't get any simpler; one racer, one track, and a stopwatch. In our case, the track is a rooty and rocky descent, and the clock is a Freelap timing system
that doesn't lie. Last year saw Sam Hill and Miranda Miller, along with a bunch of other really fast people, throw down Pinkbike Hot Lap times, and we're back for the second season with a new track and new racers for 2019.
This time it's Canada's own Kirk McDowall up to bat. Normally you'd find him on the World Cup circuit but today he has traded in the DH rig for his trail bike for a go on a very wet Cakewalk. The Track
The second season of Hot Laps sees us move to Cakewalk, a classic Squamish descent that has a good mix of roots and rocks, as well as plenty of different lines to choose from. And just to keep everyone honest, there are even a few brief climbs to keep the mountain in mountain biking.
0 Comments
Post a Comment