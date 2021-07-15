Video: Kirk McDowall's Flat Out & Loose Training Session

Jul 15, 2021
by Petr Basel  
Kirk McDownhill RAW

by petrbasel
Views: 731    Faves: 7    Comments: 2



Dunbar Cycles Team Rider training for the first race of the year.

Kirk Mc Dowall - McDownhill





Video/photos by : @petrbasel a.k.a. Baza Films. www.bazafilms.com

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Kirk Mcdowall


Must Read This Week
Letter from the Editor: Pinkbike’s Next Chapter with Outside
78654 views
Updated: Montana Grizzly Bear Suspected of Killing Bikepacker Shot & Killed
66923 views
Final Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2
62649 views
First Ride: Manitou's New Dorado
56459 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2
39567 views
Review: 2022 Fox 34 Fork - A Short Travel Standout
38964 views
Baptiste Pierron Fractures 4 Vertebrae in Race Run Crash
38559 views
Billionaire Joins the Fight to Save Iconic Queenstown Dirt Jumps
36110 views

3 Comments

  • 5 0
 resist the urge.... PAYWALL
  • 3 1
 that seatstay's as ugly as a paywall
  • 1 0
 When will the Pinkbike bubble coats be available?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008039
Mobile Version of Website