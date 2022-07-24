Video: Kirsten Van Horne with Trail Dog in Tow is a Deadly Combo

Jul 24, 2022
by The Flannel Crew  


TAIL GUNNER
KIRSTEN VAN HORNE

There’s no such thing as a boring dog walk in this household. In the heart of the Kootenays, it is not uncommon to see dogs and their owners sharing the trails. Kirsten Van Horne is an absolute weapon on the bike and it's no surprise her dog Maggie is as well.


The star of the show, Maggie the trail dog. Maggie is no stranger to sending it down steep chutes, long rock faces and over jumps. She takes after her owner Kirsten Van Horne, when it comes to being a mountain biker. With no lack of trails to explore in this region, this pair can keep their morning walks interesting every morning!

Aidan Croskrey Media
If you’re not covered in dog hair, your life is empty

Aidan Croskrey Media
Maggie says the mail man is not to be trusted
Aidan Croskrey Media
Kirsten getting great mileage with her smiles per miles

Aidan Croskrey Media
Maggie & Kirsten Dropping In!

Supported by Trek Bikes & POC Sports

Posted In:
Videos #PBWMN


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Stoked to see it up here!
  • 1 0
 10/10





