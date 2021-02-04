Video: Kirt Voreis Charging Hard in Arizona

Feb 4, 2021
by Stans NoTubes  



While it's cool and damp in most parts of the country, enjoy a few minutes of Kirt Voreis doing Kirt Voreis things on South Mountain in Arizona while we all wait for winter to end.




Posted In:
Videos Kirt Voreis


1 Comment

  • 3 0
 A Voreis edit is always worth a few minutes of my day!

