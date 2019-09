Pre flight fill up

Launch pad

Sunset one winger

Carson Storch gave me the keys to the Black Sage course and Caleb Ely captured the ride. Didn't get much time on the course during the event, so real stoked to get some runs down this monster. My Niner Rip9RDO 29 loves to go fast and fly sideways!! Spinning the 40ft dub at 45 years old makes this fool happy! Thanks Carson and Kyle for letting me shred!!