Video: Kirt Voreis Gets Rowdy on Rocky 'Old Man Trail' in South Mountain, Arizona

May 25, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Old Man WFO Shred

by Voreis
bigquotesRiding my new Niner bikes WFO down Old Man Trail, South Mountain AZ. Good time, rough trail! @solidfoto editKirt Voreis


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Voreis edits never succ. This is pricking awesome.
  • 1 0
 "Old Man Trail", name checks out.

I keed I keed
  • 1 0
 Yeah Boi

Post a Comment



