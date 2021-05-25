Pinkbike.com
Video: Kirt Voreis Gets Rowdy on Rocky 'Old Man Trail' in South Mountain, Arizona
May 25, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
Old Man WFO Shred
by
Voreis
Riding my new Niner bikes WFO down Old Man Trail, South Mountain AZ. Good time, rough trail! @solidfoto edit
—
Kirt Voreis
Videos
Kirt Voreis
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
mi-bike
(17 mins ago)
Voreis edits never succ. This is pricking awesome.
[Reply]
1
0
husstler
(14 mins ago)
"Old Man Trail", name checks out.
I keed I keed
[Reply]
1
0
wwoooaaahh
(24 mins ago)
Yeah Boi
[Reply]
Post a Comment