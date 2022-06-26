Watch
Video: Kirt Voreis Heads Out on a Street Mission With His Ramp
Jun 26, 2022
by
Sarah Moore
Tow E Ramp
by
Voreis
Views: 715
Faves:
2
Comments: 3
Kirt Voreis heads out on a street mission, towing his Niner Rip9 RDO 27.5 and new ramp with his eMTB.
Video: Caleb Ely
Posted In:
eMTB
Videos
Kirt Voreis
9 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
anotherbikerguy
(1 hours ago)
This is why Kirt is and will always be the fucking man.
[Reply]
2
0
boberson
(1 hours ago)
Kirt Voreis, his ramp..say no more, I need to see this.
[Reply]
2
0
mi-bike
(1 hours ago)
I like how this edit ramped up to a sick ender.
[Reply]
1
0
MegaMonkey
(54 mins ago)
That barspin to wallride was super dope. Keep rocking Kirt!
[Reply]
1
0
Henrygoesfastsometimes
(45 mins ago)
Was I the only one that thought those Niners were beautiful?
[Reply]
1
0
a-m-c
(20 mins ago)
Confirmed. Kirt Voreis is the Steve-O of mountain biking.
[Reply]
1
0
devin-m
(9 mins ago)
We must protect Kirt at all costs
[Reply]
1
0
skibiker
(42 mins ago)
the song is perfect.
[Reply]
1
0
updowntrails
(37 mins ago)
Ramp dimensions anyone?
[Reply]
