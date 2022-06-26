Video: Kirt Voreis Heads Out on a Street Mission With His Ramp

Jun 26, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Tow E Ramp

by Voreis
Views: 715    Faves: 2    Comments: 3


Kirt Voreis heads out on a street mission, towing his Niner Rip9 RDO 27.5 and new ramp with his eMTB.

Video: Caleb Ely

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Kirt Voreis


9 Comments

  • 4 0
 This is why Kirt is and will always be the fucking man.
  • 2 0
 Kirt Voreis, his ramp..say no more, I need to see this.
  • 2 0
 I like how this edit ramped up to a sick ender.
  • 1 0
 That barspin to wallride was super dope. Keep rocking Kirt!
  • 1 0
 Was I the only one that thought those Niners were beautiful?
  • 1 0
 Confirmed. Kirt Voreis is the Steve-O of mountain biking.
  • 1 0
 We must protect Kirt at all costs
  • 1 0
 the song is perfect.
  • 1 0
 Ramp dimensions anyone?





