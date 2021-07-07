Pinkbike.com
Video: Kirt Voreis Jibbing on the Lone Wolf Trail
Jul 7, 2021
by
Caleb Ely
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Loan Wolf | Kirt Voreis
by
caleb-ely
Views: 408
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
Kirt Voreis never disappoints in bringing a new angle into how any trail can be ridden. Shot on Lone Wolf in Bend, Oregon right after a rare high desert rainstorm. Shot and edited by Caleb Ely.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Kirt Voreis
3 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
Nickybgoesdownhill
(43 mins ago)
That was sick
[Reply]
1
0
AdmiralHazzar
(7 mins ago)
Refreshing edit. Track: Bar Breaker by Prof (in case, like me, you wondered).
[Reply]
1
0
colincolin
(51 mins ago)
9ce!
[Reply]
