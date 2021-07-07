Video: Kirt Voreis Jibbing on the Lone Wolf Trail

Jul 7, 2021
by Caleb Ely  
Loan Wolf | Kirt Voreis

by caleb-ely
Kirt Voreis never disappoints in bringing a new angle into how any trail can be ridden. Shot on Lone Wolf in Bend, Oregon right after a rare high desert rainstorm. Shot and edited by Caleb Ely.

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 That was sick
  • 1 0
 Refreshing edit. Track: Bar Breaker by Prof (in case, like me, you wondered).
  • 1 0
 9ce!

