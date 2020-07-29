Video: Kirt Voreis Jibs Down Snow Summit Trails

Jul 29, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Stans Flow Snow Summit Shred

by Voreis
bigquotesRollin shreddy down Snow Summit bike park trails on Stans Flow MK3 wheels. Video by @MattCollinsKirt Voreis


Snow Summit Bike Park

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Kirt Voreis is, with Yoann Barelli, the most stoked guy around! Always great to see.
  • 3 0
 that feels so 2006... And I love it.
  • 2 0
 Ummm...Sick!!!

