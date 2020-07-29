Pinkbike.com
Video: Kirt Voreis Jibs Down Snow Summit Trails
Jul 29, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Stans Flow Snow Summit Shred
by
Voreis
Rollin shreddy down Snow Summit bike park trails on Stans Flow MK3 wheels. Video by @MattCollins
—
Kirt Voreis
Regions in Article
Snow Summit Bike Park
3 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
smartfartbart
(39 mins ago)
Kirt Voreis is, with Yoann Barelli, the most stoked guy around! Always great to see.
[Reply]
3
0
Airik
(20 mins ago)
that feels so 2006... And I love it.
[Reply]
2
0
lexdamis
(40 mins ago)
Ummm...Sick!!!
[Reply]
