Video: Kirt Vories' 2020 Instajam is Stupid Fun

Jan 1, 2021
by Brian Park  


Mountain biking is serious business.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Kirt Voreis


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Eliot Jackson Parts Ways with Giant]
56452 views
10 of the Wildest and Weirdest Mountain Bike Stories from 2020
51907 views
YT Bids Farewell to Vali Holl, Adolf Silva & Cam Zink
46775 views
Video: Reece Wallace Overshoots 70ft Jump
44358 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Component of the Year Winner
42102 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
41797 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
40454 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner
39101 views

7 Comments

  • 3 0
 My New Years resolution is to try and have as much fun as @Vories in 2021
  • 2 0
 That may be an impossible task due to Old Skool antics; applied only by those that have not been programmed by the system.
  • 2 0
 Uncle Kirt FTW
  • 1 0
 Shredder.
  • 1 0
 Lots of barspins
  • 1 1
 More jibs that Phil Atwill
  • 1 1
 His girlfriend can outride him.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007603
Mobile Version of Website