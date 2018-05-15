VIDEOS

Video: Disco Slipper Cover-Up With Kirt Voreis

May 15, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Cool Covers

by Voreis
Views: 1,377    Faves: 3    Comments: 2


Credit: Kirt Voreis

6 Comments

  • + 5
 Mountain bikers are not natural born actors, and that just makes it funnier
  • + 3
 Cool covers ! Cool covers ! . . . . . . Not guaranteed to make you cool. . . . . . HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
  • + 2
 Brain jammage! Good name for a production company! :-) Kirt is a legend!
  • + 1
 Wait, Kirk Vories...ohhhh I was expecting Jason Voorhees. My mistake
  • + 1
 Ba ha ha ha ha!
  • + 1
 Hahahaha, wtf!

