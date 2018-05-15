Pinkbike.com
Video: Disco Slipper Cover-Up With Kirt Voreis
May 15, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Cool Covers
by
Voreis
Views: 1,377
Faves:
3
Comments: 2
Credit: Kirt Voreis
+ 5
JoeRSB
(1 hours ago)
Mountain bikers are not natural born actors, and that just makes it funnier
[Reply]
+ 3
Smilicito
(42 mins ago)
Cool covers ! Cool covers ! . . . . . . Not guaranteed to make you cool. . . . . . HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
[Reply]
+ 2
cunning-linguist
(52 mins ago)
Brain jammage! Good name for a production company! :-) Kirt is a legend!
[Reply]
+ 1
oscartheballer
(33 mins ago)
Wait, Kirk Vories...ohhhh I was expecting Jason Voorhees. My mistake
[Reply]
+ 1
Sport1620
(1 hours ago)
Ba ha ha ha ha!
[Reply]
+ 1
andreko
(49 mins ago)
Hahahaha, wtf!
[Reply]
