Video: Knolly Announces 2020 Warden

Apr 24, 2020
by Knolly Bikes  
2020 Knolly Warden Drops

by KNOLLYBIKES
Views: 1,192    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


PRESS RELEASE: Knolly Bikes

The next generation of the Wardens have arrived and we’re stoked to get them on the trails. Here’s a hit list of what’s new with the 27.5 Warden and why we hope it will be your next ride.

The Next Gen of Innovation
Our new Warden features updated suspension kinematics, geometry, tubes and boasts new custom parts. It’s a 27.5 model that will become your all mountain enduro machine.

2020 Knolly Warden Jumps

by KNOLLYBIKES
Views: 812    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Patented Fourby4 Suspension - total confidence
We fine-tuned the Warden’s Fourby4 technology so that you could pedal even better, while offering increased rear traction. Plus, we added more suspension for an even bigger ride.

157Trail- trail precision
Building off the success of the Fugitive, we incorporated 157 hubs with 73mm BB shells on the new Warden. This wide rear end allows for DH stiffness for precise tracking while keeping a narrow Q-factor common with 73mm BB shells. Clever design keeps rider heel clearance only 1mm wider than our 142mm bikes and narrower than many boost 148mm options. Tire width and rim choices are endless, with clearance to run 2.8 tires on a super wide rim.

KNOLLYBIKES tristandeggan mtb knollywarden

Progressive Geo
Our patented offset seat-tube design was a first in the industry in 2004 and continues to be a hallmark of our brand. The design can accommodate a 180mm dropper post on a size small frame and a 210mm dropper on medium through XL frames.

A 77 degree seat tube angle optimizes pedaling efficiency and climbing position to attack any hill with ease, while the slack 64.5 degree head tube provides stability when descending. Knolly strikes a balance between climbing performance, fit, and ride handling with little to no sacrifice in any of them.

2020 Knolly Warden Cornering

by KNOLLYBIKES
Views: 590    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Increasing the reach to 500mm on a large while keeping the chainstays at a manageable 432mm provides a long wheelbase with a tight back end for a balanced, stable and agile ride. Additionally, our shorter head tube lengths allow riders more set up options when building their new dream bike. With a low stack height, the Warden is at home carving corners and climbing technical trails. Or add a few extra spacers under the stem if you prefer charging through steep chutes.

The Warden can be set up in neutral or slack. Slack mode doesn't just provide a slacker head angle, it also lowers the bottom bracket, increases the chainstay length, and creates a more progressive leverage curve. Changing your geometry is as simple as removing the lower shock bolt, sliding it forward or back, and re-installing it. Trail side adjustments made easy.

Knolly Materials/Parts- Uncompromised performance
The Warden features 6066 hydroformed tubing to provide a greater strength to weight resistance over other commonly used alloys such as 6061. We also continue to include our CNC machined 6Al-4V titanium fasteners, threaded bottom bracket, easy to set up internal cable routing, and next generation Igus pivot bushing technology to increase service intervals. Our engineering first mentality provides total reliability and ultimate precision.

In addition, it comes ready for any chain guide, bash guard, or even front derailleur setup with removeable e-type and ISCG-05 mounts. The removable downtube protector allows for easily routed internal cables and provides a hidden mounting bracket inside the downtube for a Di2 drivetrain or spare derailleur hanger. Every size now comes with the ability to fit a full size water bottle with your favourite piggyback shock. The Warden is purpose built and spec’d with practical features so that you can maximize your every adventure.

2020 Knolly Warden Dual Slalom

by KNOLLYBIKES
Views: 488    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


The Warden- two great options
The Warden replaces one of the most legendary bikes in our lineup with more travel, an improved pedaling platform, and streamlined aesthetics which ultimately delivers more fun on the trails. This version features a 160mm fork and 160mm shock, and begs you to get in a quick 5000 foot alpine climb before descending back down the hardest double black you can find.

The Warden LT is designed for all those riders who took our first gen Warden to the very edge of its ability and are questing for more. With a super-enduro type stance, the Warden LT is decked out with a 170mm fork and 168mm shock.

It took a while to get here but with the addition of the new Warden to our already successful Fugitive models, Knolly has sealed its position as the brand delivering the most fun and capable bikes to rowdy riders all over the globe.

KNOLLYBIKES tristandeggan mtb steve storey knollywarden

Pricing and Give Back Program
We recognize that things are changing right now and we want to do our part. With each new Warden frame or full bike that we sell online this spring, we’ll give $100 to the Vancouver Coastal Health hospital foundations.

The 2020 Warden ranges in price from $2270 to $2673 USD, complete bikes with the Dawn Patrol kit ranging from $4720 to $5350 US. It’s available NOW at your Knolly Bikes Dealer and online: www.knollybikes.com

Posted In:
Videos Press Releases Enduro Bikes Knolly Knolly Warden


56 Comments

  • 20 3
 Looks like a uh... Stinky?

Seriously though, this bike looks sick. I've got a few buddies who were waiting on the 2020 model to buy one. Hope it sells well!
  • 23 15
 It really does look like a stinky, and that's not a compliment.
  • 2 24
flag getsomesy (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Stfu You obviously nave no idea what your talking about. This has another link in seatstay area and a horst type pivot on the chainstay.
  • 4 1
 @fullendurbro: I quite like the older styling.
  • 9 0
 @getsomesy: Hey man it's not my fault the joke went a mile above your head
  • 1 1
 @fullendurbro: I was just going to say, it does look like a stinky, and I mean that as a compliment!
  • 1 4
 @Ajorda: what joke? Werent u being serious?
  • 18 4
 I love everything about Knolly except the way they look.
  • 11 11
 * And SuperBoost.
  • 7 2
 @NateMob: I hate Supa Boost as much as the next guy, but at least they went straight from 142 to 157
  • 17 10
 73mm BB? Great!
157mm hubs? Would never even consider it, just stupid.

Beef up the frame and pivots instead of making the rear end wider and giving you less clearance. If a Specialized Demo can win a DH World Championship on a135mm hub a Knolly trail bike will be just fine with 148.
  • 13 2
 The specialized dh bike had a short cassette body for dh use, and wider flanges for better wheel durability and lateral stiffness. Ss huba comonly have ftc of 35 on both sides for flange width of 70mm - strong wheel.

trail bikes needs a full cassette. 148 limits flange width to about 63mm or so with ftc 39 24 imbalanced and less than ideal but better than 142 spacing.

150/157 conventional hubs with full cassette body often enoough have 70mm flange width like ftc 39/31, which is laterally stiffer more balanced tension more durable.

Numerous bikes over years have had 150/157 hub with 73bb it works great. Chainline is good, you can change chainline at ring or bb to tend towards inside or middle depending where u pedal most (most ppl pedal bottom few gears most so inboard chainline makes most sense)

You seem to be one of those people who talks out their ass. Good luck.
  • 3 0
 157 spacing does allow you build beefy pivots and links, which is what they did. Most people don’t understand that’s why companies go this route. Sure it allows for a stronger wheel but the real benefit it the insanely stiff rear end. Enduro bikes are basically DH bikes these days so why shouldn’t they benefit from the same build technology. I rode and raced a 157 rear end last year and won’t go back.
  • 5 0
 @DoubleCrownAddict you missed the part where the bike industry moved from 142mm to a useless 148mm standard to help them sell PLUS sized tire bikes (which didn't take off the way the planned). Knolly , Pivot , Devinci etc called bullshit and moved to a wide hub spacing which actually delivered on what the industry claimed boost 148mm would accomplish. I believe that the 157 trail spacing will outlive boost 148. But even if it doesn't , boost 148 is still dumb.
  • 4 1
 @getsomesy: No, I simply don't like change for the sake of marketing, which is all that you regurgitated. Hitting your derailleur on rocks or other obstacles isn't great, and people who tell you they can tell a difference are just saying that justifying their purchase or is Knolly fan. They are a good company but this is completely unnecessary.

Anybody who thinks a trail bike needs a 157mm hub is the person talking out of their sales marketing ass and blowing smoke up everybody else's.
  • 4 0
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Anybody who doesn’t ride it is talking out their ass. Knolly isn’t a company that relies on bullshit marketing. They are engineering first. Function over form. Which is why they skipped 148 which wasn’t an improvement over 142. 157 however is a huge improvement. It’s why DH bikes are built with it. If you can’t or don’t see the benefit, then maybe you aren’t riding hard enough. For those that do and have ridden it, the difference is obvious.
  • 3 0
 @DoubleCrownAddict: here's my marketing pitch... maybe the bike isn't the problem if you can't avoid hitting "obstacles" with your derailleur
  • 3 0
 Knolly builds bikes to last years and years. 157 is a hub width that has been around for a long time. Knolly never built a 148, they went from 142 to 157. 148 is already slowly going away on trail bikes amongst the smaller manufacturers. When 148 came out, a lot of people asked why not 157?
  • 13 6
 Stop calling short chainstays that don't get bigger as the front end increases "balanced." It is the opposite. Also the red link is a weird asthetic choice.
  • 1 2
 Not balanced at all
  • 2 0
 www.bikemag.com/2020-bible-of-bike-tests/bible-review-knolly-warden
  • 7 0
 I hope the RAW/Brushed AL trend never goes away
  • 5 0
 Hell yeah Knolly! Dreamy trail bike would their Fugitive LT with that sick plain Jane look paintscheme
  • 15 9
 Unfortunately it still looks like A knolly
  • 13 5
 Knolly's look badass!
  • 5 0
 @thegoodflow: They ride even more badass
  • 2 0
 @DGWW: absolutely! I was only commenting on the looks though as apparently that's the real priority for half of these dweebs
  • 2 0
 I have owned a few carbon bikes, but there are a few new Al frames that are calling to me, this bike being the loudest! I can’t wait to see one in person.
  • 1 0
 www.bikemag.com/2020-bible-of-bike-tests/bible-review-knolly-warden
  • 3 0
 Now if Evil would just do a similar overhaul with the Insurgent.
  • 3 0
 BRING BACK THE PODIUM AND CHILCOTIN
  • 3 1
 Yeah, Noel! Can't wait for mine!
  • 2 0
 500mm reach on a large. Woa
  • 1 0
 I can't see how the bike corners. Those trees and rocks keep photobombing the shot.
  • 2 0
 Those are some big numbers Knolly, I like it.
  • 1 0
 You can truly see how plush the suspension is at the 10 seconds mark on the dual slalom video
  • 2 0
 Absolutely love my Fugitive LT w/ Diamond/Jade-X combo Smile
  • 1 0
 What’s wrong with 7005 series aluminum?
  • 1 0
 So I couldn't run my Boost 148mm rear hub on this frame, correct?
  • 1 0
 Depends... lots of hub makers also make changeable end caps that will allow you to run your 148 wheels. You won’t get the benefit of wider hub flanges making a stronger wheel but the 157 spacing benefits go much further that just a strong wheel. Shock load protection, beefy links and pivots make for an intensely stiff and burly rear end that is very noticeable.
  • 8 8
 500 reach 432 chainstay is not balanced or agile.
  • 2 1
 I am sure you can ride the medium or small
  • 4 0
 For balance, drink more beer or skip day to increase mass from the waist up. Do both for agility.
  • 3 1
 Doubtful that you would really know.
  • 2 7
flag getsomesy (49 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @femto505: i wont be caught dead on a bike with 43_ chainstays unless its a slopestyle/dj bike

@thegoodflow yeah ive ridden a bike with similar hta reach and cs, it sucked. Also after over 20 yrs riding pretty sure i can assess charcteristics on #'s.
  • 4 0
 @getsomesy: ok, cool. Well I stand corrected. Also riding 20+ years and own an XL fugitive. 500 reach, 430 stays. I couldn't care less if you want to call it "balanced", but it f*cking rips. Super agaile and rails corners. But, you'd know better because you assessed the numbers.
  • 2 0
 www.bikemag.com/2020-bible-of-bike-tests/bible-review-knolly-warden
Below threshold threads are hidden

