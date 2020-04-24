Video: Knolly Announces 2020 Warden

PRESS RELEASE: Knolly Bikes

Our new Warden features updated suspension kinematics, geometry, tubes and boasts new custom parts. It’s a 27.5 model that will become your all mountain enduro machine.We fine-tuned the Warden’s Fourby4 technology so that you could pedal even better, while offering increased rear traction. Plus, we added more suspension for an even bigger ride.Building off the success of the Fugitive, we incorporated 157 hubs with 73mm BB shells on the new Warden. This wide rear end allows for DH stiffness for precise tracking while keeping a narrow Q-factor common with 73mm BB shells. Clever design keeps rider heel clearance only 1mm wider than our 142mm bikes and narrower than many boost 148mm options. Tire width and rim choices are endless, with clearance to run 2.8 tires on a super wide rim.Our patented offset seat-tube design was a first in the industry in 2004 and continues to be a hallmark of our brand. The design can accommodate a 180mm dropper post on a size small frame and a 210mm dropper on medium through XL frames.A 77 degree seat tube angle optimizes pedaling efficiency and climbing position to attack any hill with ease, while the slack 64.5 degree head tube provides stability when descending. Knolly strikes a balance between climbing performance, fit, and ride handling with little to no sacrifice in any of them.Increasing the reach to 500mm on a large while keeping the chainstays at a manageable 432mm provides a long wheelbase with a tight back end for a balanced, stable and agile ride. Additionally, our shorter head tube lengths allow riders more set up options when building their new dream bike. With a low stack height, the Warden is at home carving corners and climbing technical trails. Or add a few extra spacers under the stem if you prefer charging through steep chutes.The Warden can be set up in neutral or slack. Slack mode doesn't just provide a slacker head angle, it also lowers the bottom bracket, increases the chainstay length, and creates a more progressive leverage curve. Changing your geometry is as simple as removing the lower shock bolt, sliding it forward or back, and re-installing it. Trail side adjustments made easy.The Warden features 6066 hydroformed tubing to provide a greater strength to weight resistance over other commonly used alloys such as 6061. We also continue to include our CNC machined 6Al-4V titanium fasteners, threaded bottom bracket, easy to set up internal cable routing, and next generation Igus pivot bushing technology to increase service intervals. Our engineering first mentality provides total reliability and ultimate precision.In addition, it comes ready for any chain guide, bash guard, or even front derailleur setup with removeable e-type and ISCG-05 mounts. The removable downtube protector allows for easily routed internal cables and provides a hidden mounting bracket inside the downtube for a Di2 drivetrain or spare derailleur hanger. Every size now comes with the ability to fit a full size water bottle with your favourite piggyback shock. The Warden is purpose built and spec’d with practical features so that you can maximize your every adventure.The Warden replaces one of the most legendary bikes in our lineup with more travel, an improved pedaling platform, and streamlined aesthetics which ultimately delivers more fun on the trails. This version features a 160mm fork and 160mm shock, and begs you to get in a quick 5000 foot alpine climb before descending back down the hardest double black you can find.The Warden LT is designed for all those riders who took our first gen Warden to the very edge of its ability and are questing for more. With a super-enduro type stance, the Warden LT is decked out with a 170mm fork and 168mm shock.It took a while to get here but with the addition of the new Warden to our already successful Fugitive models, Knolly has sealed its position as the brand delivering the most fun and capable bikes to rowdy riders all over the globe.We recognize that things are changing right now and we want to do our part. With each new Warden frame or full bike that we sell online this spring, we’ll give $100 to the Vancouver Coastal Health hospital foundations.The 2020 Warden ranges in price from $2270 to $2673 USD, complete bikes with the Dawn Patrol kit ranging from $4720 to $5350 US. It’s availableat your Knolly Bikes Dealer and online: