Video: Kona Introduces All New Process 24 in 'Shreducation' With Aggy & 8-Year-Old Max

Sep 11, 2018
by Kona Bikes  
When it came time to shoot a video for the all-new Process 24 kids' bike, we wasted no time in getting in touch with Graham Agassiz. Aggy is a big kid at heart and remembers what it was like to be a grom in Kamloops. Enter Max McCormac, an 8-year-old shredder we found ripping up the Squamish trail scene. We figured Max could help Aggy refine some of his skills and sent him to Kamloops for a proper Shreducation. With Aggy aboard his Process 165 and Max rocking the new Process 24, there's no terrain these two can't handle together.

bigquotesMy early heroes were guys like Matt Hunter, Ian Duncan, Matt Brooks, Steve T, and Kyle Proznick- just all the local pros that were living in Kamloops, and I was so lucky to have them take me under their wing and take me riding all the time. It was really a dream come true for me each and every day. I remember the first time meeting Matt Hunter. It was when the bike park was first built which was right below my parent's house! We were riding the jumps together and he asked me to go ride Harper with him. I was shocked and I had to radio home to ask my mom if I could go!. This was before cell phones. She said yes thankfully, and then there I was in the front seat of infamous Ford Ranger with Matt Hunter heading up to Harper, which I had also never ridden before and I was on a hardtail! It turned out to be an amazing day. My mom just had to embarrass me by getting my Matt Hunter poster out for him to sign for me!Aggy

bigquotesI think it's awesome that there are so many rad up and coming kid riders out there, especially with the way bikes are progressing these days. I think most of us would agree that we wish we had bikes like these when we were kids! I want to show kids like Max that if they put in the time and the work that then they, too, can follow their dreams and make riding a bike a career, or whatever it is they choose to do. I like to think that I'm a pretty good example of someone who followed their dreams. I was always told I couldn't do it. It was a pretty good feeling showing everyone who said I couldn't that could!Aggy

The All New Process 24

Remember that feeling of finally understanding how good a proper mountain bike felt? With the Process 24, that feeling can come at a super young age. We've designed the Process 24 with similar geometric characteristics to our full-size bikes in order to make it incredibly fun on the trails. 100mm of front and rear suspension is custom tuned for lighter riders. Powered by a Shimano Deore 1x drivetrain, the Process 24 is ready to get rowdy!

Visit your local dealer today or check konaworld.com for purchasing options in your area.

Shreducation:

Shreducation:
DOP & Post: Joonas Vinnari
Directer/Producer: Lacy Kemp @lacykemp
Gimbal: Garret Van Swearingen @garretvs
MENTIONS: @konaworld


  • + 5
 I don't know why but little bikes get me so stoked. Commencal has always crushed in the smaller bikes for youth, nice to see Kona come through. Every time I see a little bike at the mountain I can't help but point and say "thats DOPE".

Fun vid boys (but maybe have a sound guy mix your VO next time haha)
  • + 1
 I know why I drool so much.. 1st because I have a 6yo kid that will smoke me down the mountain.. eventuallly.. and I will get him one sooner than later (first only bmx at least 1 more year) and because I get sort of mad I rode very very crappy bikes forever until I took it back mid30s
  • + 2
 Loved that vid Kona, refreshing to see a kid shredding a bike and Aggy injury free!
  • + 1
 What about the mom? Don't they have a Lady Kona to advertise as well?
  • + 1
 Great riding MAX! Way to go Aggy.
  • + 1
 Cool, a great vibe to sart the day. Thanks !
  • + 1
 I love the voice overs, I was laughing the whole time.

