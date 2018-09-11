Video: Kona Introduces All New Process 24 in 'Shreducation' With Aggy & 8-Year-Old Max

My early heroes were guys like Matt Hunter, Ian Duncan, Matt Brooks, Steve T, and Kyle Proznick- just all the local pros that were living in Kamloops, and I was so lucky to have them take me under their wing and take me riding all the time. It was really a dream come true for me each and every day. I remember the first time meeting Matt Hunter. It was when the bike park was first built which was right below my parent's house! We were riding the jumps together and he asked me to go ride Harper with him. I was shocked and I had to radio home to ask my mom if I could go!. This was before cell phones. She said yes thankfully, and then there I was in the front seat of infamous Ford Ranger with Matt Hunter heading up to Harper, which I had also never ridden before and I was on a hardtail! It turned out to be an amazing day. My mom just had to embarrass me by getting my Matt Hunter poster out for him to sign for me! — Aggy