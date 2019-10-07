Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Kona's Lacy Kemp Gets Profiled in 'Slow Ride & Old Man Laps'

Oct 7, 2019
by Kona Bikes  
My Kona: Lacy

by konaworld
Words & Photos: Kona

Everyone knows Bellingham is a pretty sweet place to ride a bike. But, it's also a pretty sweet place to live out your trail dog retirement life. Kona Communications Manager Lacy Kemp has an old dog named Roscoe. In his heyday, Roscoe was the epitome of badass trail slayer. He'd hit jumps, rally technical sections, and charge down crazy cliff lines, leaving the rest of the pack in the dust. At nearly 11 years old Roscoe is just about done with biking, but he still manages to get out for "Old Man Laps" with Lacy a few times a month. Sure he's slow, and barely ever breaks out of a trot, but this is one seriously happy dog. We should all be so lucky to live a life like his.




When Roscoe isn't along for the ride, Lacy cruises all around the Pacific Northwest for riding. Still, the phrase, "There's no place like home," rings true. With Galbraith in the back yard, it's easy to pop out for a pre-work ride, lunch ride, post-work ride, night ride, snow ride... you get the point. Get to know Lacy (and Roscoe!) better in the latest from the My Kona series.



Bellingham

