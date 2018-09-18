Video: Kona's 'Your Brain on E' Featuring Aggy on the Remote CTRL eMTB

Those of us that grew up in North America during the 80’s or earlier no doubt experienced the War on Drugs. The commercial campaigns were creative and entertaining in a dark way and left a lasting impression on an entire generation. With the impending deluge of electric bikes that is sure to take the bike industry by storm, we wanted to poke a little fun at the perceived polarizing device that is the electric mountain bike. Your Brain on E is our take on the instant happy feelings you get when you pedal an electric bike for the first time. It’s undeniably fun!
With the launch of the Remote CTRL electric mountain bike, we wanted to show that pedal-assist bikes can be ridden downhill just like any other trail bike. We all know how fun they are to pedal uphill, but how do they feel on the descent? We put Graham Agassiz on board and watched him ride with so much style that it blew our minds. The Remote CTRL features 150mm of front and132mm of rear wheel travel - that perfect amount of squish to make everything fun! After watching Aggy ride this bike, it's safe to say this thing absolutely shreds.
Check out all of the technology that we put into making the Remote CTRL one of the most entertaining bikes we've ever created.
Looking to buy or test the Remote CTRL? Visit your local dealer today or check KonaWorld for purchasing options in your area.
At Kona, we're all about the freedom and empowerment of the bicycle. We have been since 1988. We still have the same founding owners. We're still populated by a staff of keen, active, impassioned cyclists. We're not big, nor are we that small. Just a dedicated group of cyclists making bicycles for people who love bikes-no matter if that love is new or long established.
21 Comments
wait
f*ck me
Post a Comment