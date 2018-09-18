VIDEOS

Video: Kona's 'Your Brain on E' Featuring Aggy on the Remote CTRL eMTB

Sep 17, 2018
by Kona Bikes  
Your Brain on E

by konaworld
PRESS RELEASE: Kona Bikes

This is E. This is your brain... on E.

Any questions?

Those of us that grew up in North America during the 80’s or earlier no doubt experienced the War on Drugs. The commercial campaigns were creative and entertaining in a dark way and left a lasting impression on an entire generation. With the impending deluge of electric bikes that is sure to take the bike industry by storm, we wanted to poke a little fun at the perceived polarizing device that is the electric mountain bike. Your Brain on E is our take on the instant happy feelings you get when you pedal an electric bike for the first time. It’s undeniably fun!

With the launch of the Remote CTRL electric mountain bike, we wanted to show that pedal-assist bikes can be ridden downhill just like any other trail bike. We all know how fun they are to pedal uphill, but how do they feel on the descent? We put Graham Agassiz on board and watched him ride with so much style that it blew our minds. The Remote CTRL features 150mm of front and132mm of rear wheel travel - that perfect amount of squish to make everything fun! After watching Aggy ride this bike, it's safe to say this thing absolutely shreds.

Check out all of the technology that we put into making the Remote CTRL one of the most entertaining bikes we've ever created.

2019 Remote CTRL - Tech Video

by konaworld
Looking to buy or test the Remote CTRL?
Visit your local dealer today or check KonaWorld for purchasing options in your area.

At Kona, we're all about the freedom and empowerment of the bicycle. We have been since 1988. We still have the same founding owners. We're still populated by a staff of keen, active, impassioned cyclists. We're not big, nor are we that small. Just a dedicated group of cyclists making bicycles for people who love bikes-no matter if that love is new or long established.

MENTIONS: @konaworld


21 Comments

  • + 4
 I think, that the Specialized video was just trying way too hard to look like the cool guys. The joke at the beginning an then just shredding was way better. Way to go Kona, although I am not going to buy an E-Bike until I am no longer able to pedal up on my own.
  • + 1
 people smashin keyboards from their offices, aggyyy why aggy why ??? Think about you talk, it's his freaking job, and he has to do what he has to do. It's part of his job. If you think aggy gonna refuse to do his job, cuz some pinkbiker from office doesn't feel cool about E-bike you are stupid as hell.
  • + 7
 You're dead right, he's paid to endorse and that's fine. Nothing against Aggy, but that doesn't stop it from being disappointing.
  • + 6
 Oh god... AGGY WHY!?
  • + 4
 Becau$e $omone ha$ bill$ to pay. And Aggy ha$ the skill$, $o there$ that.
  • + 3
 there'$
  • + 5
 "I'll stop mtbiking if I ever see Aggy on a Ebike!!"

wait

f*ck me
  • + 1
 Is is just me or did that thing look heavy and awkward to throw around, even under Aggy? If he can't make it "Talk"(yes that was a Gamble quote), what hope do us mortals have?
  • + 3
 Wow... 2 eBike videos in a day! They sure are comin’ on strong these eBikes!
  • + 0
 Sorry Kona but you lose this one... Specialized 1 - Kona 0
  • + 3
 Looking forward on rEdbull RampagE.
  • + 3
 132mm, i wish they could be a little more specific.
  • + 1
 pinkbikE has bEEn running somE intErEsting vidEos latEly!
  • + 1
 Comparing this to the levo it looks like it's from the stone age
  • + 0
 Ebikes be like: First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win
  • + 1
 'Your Brain on E' raving we're raving
  • + 0
 I love the E-bike content!
  • + 0
 Asli langsung Konak gua liat ginian.
  • + 11
 Damn Autocorrect!
  • - 3
 oh look E-moped
  • + 1
 Dude. Ffs.

