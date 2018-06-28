VIDEOS

Video: Brendog & Kriss Kyle Rip Around Glasgow's Pump Track

Jun 28, 2018
by Velosolutions Global  
To celebrate the opening of the new Velosolutions pump track in Cathkin Braes on the outskirts of Glasgow, Brendan Fairclough stopped in on his way to Fort William to see what all the hype was about. On route, he dropped his friend and BMX icon Kriss Kyle a call to see if he fancied joining in the session alongside 4X Pro and Velosolutions builder Duncan Ferris and trials rider Ali Clarkson. Sit back and watch how 4 riders take on one pump track.

Kriss Kyle dips in a cork 360 over a berm transfer: Photo Jacob Gibbins

Trains for days with Kyle and Brendog: Photo Jacob Gibbins

Cathkin Braes got the thumbs up from Fairclough: Photo Jacob Gibbins

Adam Dayson gets the back out transferring between berms: Photo Jacob Gibbins

Kriss Kyle shows of how diverse a Velosolutions pump track really is: Photo Jacob Gibbins

The Cathkin Braes pump track is set to host a qualifier stop of the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship on Saturday the 30th of June. For more information on how you could become a future World Champion visit our website.

Find out more about Velosolutions Pump Tracks and Bike Parks Here.

