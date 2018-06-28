Video: Brendog & Kriss Kyle Rip Around Glasgow's Pump Track

To celebrate the opening of the new Velosolutions pump track in Cathkin Braes on the outskirts of Glasgow, Brendan Fairclough stopped in on his way to Fort William to see what all the hype was about. On route, he dropped his friend and BMX icon Kriss Kyle a call to see if he fancied joining in the session alongside 4X Pro and Velosolutions builder Duncan Ferris and trials rider Ali Clarkson. Sit back and watch how 4 riders take on one pump track.
The Cathkin Braes pump track is set to host a qualifier stop of the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship on Saturday the 30th of June. For more information on how you could become a future World Champion visit our website
